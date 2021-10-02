After a rainout in their season-opening meet scheduled for Larry and Penny Thompson Park, runners from Key West and Coral Shores got to compete on that course Thursday, Sept. 30, in the Larry Wooten Invitational cross-country meet.
The Hurricanes boys team finished 10th out of 16 schools, just four points out of ninth place, while the Lady Canes placed 17th overall.
Coral Shores junior Simon Gutierrez was No. 16 overall with a time of 18:56, followed by sophomore Robert Temkin with a time of 20:02. Junior Dominic Gonzalez clocked a 25:29 and Corey Dickers ran a 25:33.
Freshman Kai Guth was the top Lady Hurricane harrier with a 25:49, followed by juniors Hailey Cooper (26:51), Madelyn French (29:20.47) and Eleanor Snodgrass (30:15). Coral Shores freshman Anna Barrow-Hysong clocked a 31:21 and junior Kacelyn Hollis had a time of 33:24.
Neither of the Key West teams had enough runners for a team score. Sophomore Colbin Hill led the boys with a 20:09, followed by Dale Bittner at 23:20 and senior Dillon Black clocked at 26:03.
The Lady Conchs competed in the girls junior varsity race. Freshman Caylaa Makimaa placed No. 24 overall with a 26:33, senior Carissa Haughey (28:42) was the No. 2 Key West girls runner, sophomore Abigail Cowan (30:45.05) was next, followed up by fellow sophomore Valeria Juarez (31:57).
Up next for Coral Shores and Key West is the 305 Classic scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, also at Larry and Penny Thompson Park. After that, they will meet with Marathon for the Monroe County Meet on the calendar for Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Sombrero Beach Couse in Marathon.