With the uncertainty of matches this season, both the Key West and Coral Shores High volleyball teams have spent a majority of the season playing in tournaments across the state — 13 of the Lady Conchs’ last 15 matches have been in tournament play and the Lady ‘Canes have played nine straight tourney events — so when both teams had just a single home match on their dockets this week, both against Marathon, the squads were more than excited to perform for their fans.
In the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium, a ruckus home crowd, armed with pool noodles for extra noise, were out in full force for Senior Night, honoring Lindsey Clausen and Amya Boose, and the Lady Conchs followed the ceremony with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-4, 25-4) victory.
“The adrenaline rush starting off the game knowing it was my last time playing Marathon, really motivated me to play better than I ever had before,” said Clausen, who had eight kills and eight aces in the win. “It was definitely a night to remember and was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had playing volleyball.”
After a hard-fought first set, Key West quickly put the match away taking a 13-2 lead in the second and 12-1 lead in the third.
Boose added eight digs and five aces to the win, while with five kills apiece were Jocelyn Alfar, also with nine assists, and Elsie Warwick, who had seven aces, and Bridgette Sweeney had three kills. Vicki Pavlik contributed 10 assists to the Key West squad, which after a 2-5 start to the season has won six of their last 10 matches.
“I’ve always known the Senior Night would be very important for me,” said Boose. “I was super excited to play. I definitely had fun and I made sure to put everything I had on the floor.”
Two nights later, it was a similar outcome for Coral Shores, who pulled away to a 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-11) win.
“I have to give (Dolphins coach) Kevin (Freeman) credit, Marathon is a scrappy team and get to everything,” said Coral Shores coach Kathy Ets-Hokin. “They are very unconventional, to where you don’t know if it’s going to be a bump, set, hit, but they held their own.”
Entering the match, Coral Shores had won but one match in the previous tournament, which was still good enough for a first-place finish in the Bronze Division, and three total on the season, so defeating Marathon was important for the morale of the Lady ’Canes, according to the coach.
“We needed this win,” said Ets-Hokin. “We tend to play down, but I told them they needed to play their game, even if the other play was playing down and they did in this game. They were having fun out there, which was nice, and I go the bench in for a few points.”
The coach was particularly pleased with the play of senior Ava Swanson, who finished with a team-high 10 kills.
“With six seniors I never picked one captain, so instead every game I have picked a different senior,” said Ets-Hokin.
For the first time this season, Swanson’s turn to be captain came on Thursday.
“Ava totally stepped up,” said Ets-Hokin. “She’s been hitting really well in practice.”
Aiding in the win, Brooke Mendozzi had six aces, Zoe Myers put away 13 kills, had three blocks and 10 digs, Bekky Valenzuela picked up six digs, three kills, two aces and 10 assists, while Cam Ets-Hokin set up 14 assists.
Despite her lopsided win, Ets-Hokin pointed out their services needed to improve. The Lady ’Canes are currently ranked fifth in the district, due to their overall record, but the coach remains confident her team will be prepared to make a postseason run due to the level of competition they have faced in the tournaments.
“Our strength of schedule is plus-13,” sad Ets-Hokin. “And yes we have lost, but we have lost to some very good teams, 26-24, 27-29, by two every time. But I knew our record was not going to be that good because I was building the schedule so hard for a reason. They are improving and that’s all I want and the girls understand that but it does take a toll on them when they lose.”
After winning at home, both teams are back on the road again this weekend at the Florida Christian tournament, which began on Friday.
“I don’t want them going into this tournament too relaxed just because they won one game because we still made some mistakes though,” said Ets-Hokin. “We are not going to get any better if we are playing only the local team. We could have played all Miami team, but I think it’s important for them to see the different talent from around the state and also spend quality time with each other.”