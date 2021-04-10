There has undoubtedly been progression made this season between the Key West and Coral Shores High tennis teams, but when it comes to the scores not much has changed as once again the Hurricanes boys claimed a 6-1 victory for the third time in four matches against the Conchs, while the Lady ’Canes did defeat the Lacy Conchs for the first time this year, 4-3, but without Key West’s top two players during the season finale on Thursday at the Back Yard.
“It’s has been very competitive between these team this year,” said Coral Shores coach Kim Browning. “Our boys have been very strong against Key West this year and while our girls played better today, Key West is missing several players, so it wasn’t the same.”
For the Lady Conchs, it was a bit of reality actually as both No. 1 Sophia Lyashenko, due to contact tracing, and No. 2 Jessie Brady, with a pinched nerve in her back, have both been ruled out for next week’s district tournament, effectively ending their season. That means Thursday’s lineup, featuring Maddox Lowe at No. 1 and Juju Jutte at No. 2, will be set as Key West enters the postseason.
On Thursday, Lowe was topped by Coral Shores’ No. 1 Harmony Holmquist, 8-5, as was Key West’s Isabella Johnson against Olivia Hughes at No. 3. The rest of the singles matches the dominated by Key West with Jutte winning 8-0, Mali Strunk claiming an 8-1 win at No. 4 and Katherine Greene finishing out with an 8-2 triumph.
On the boys side, John Searcy took the only victory for Key West, 8-4 at No. 4 while Makani Burga won at No. 1, 8-3, Evan Tiedemann was a 8-1 victor at No. 2, and Alex Sternberg won at No. 3 8-2.
“We are throwing all different types of combinations at them,” said Key West coach Paul Findlay, noting he was hoping to settle any final disputes about team seeding for the district tournament.
In total this season, Key West played Marathon and Coral Shores four times each and Immaculata-LaSalle twice. Coral Shores has nearly a similar schedule but play LaSalle just once.
“We just didn’t even engage in Miami teams,” said Browning. “It been a little difference, but because they have played the same kids so many times, they are looking forward to playing because they have a basis of what they are coming into so it give them a bit of motivation to beat them the next time.”
In fact, Coral Shores is coming off playing Key West last week and Marathon in back-to-back matches the week prior.
“They all get along really well an d that’s not always the case when we play Miami team,” said Browning. “I enjoy the coaches from Marathon and Key West and I think this has not been a bad idea. I think I’ll look to a similar schedule in the future, but we will see what happens.”
Now the real test begins for Key West and Coral Shores as the likes of Gulliver, LaSalle and MAST wait in the district tournament that will take place on Thursday and Friday this week.
“I think it will come down for the girls between Gulliver and Lasalle and for the boy Gulliver and MAST,” said Findlay.
St. Brendan and Pace will round out the district with Key West and Coral Shores sitting middle of the pack.
“We’ve only played one of those teams and they beat us twice,” said Findlay about his team’s two 6-1 losses to LaSalle.
Both coaches expressed it will be a long shot of any of their players to reach the next round as it will depend on the seeding, but they are sure all their players have improved this season.
“I do have some that might make it to Friday, so you never know,” said Browning. “It really is luck of the draw because they will be pulling the bracket seeding out of a hat this year.”