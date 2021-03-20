The second meeting between the Key West and Coral Shores High tennis teams was very similar to the first, with the Hurricanes boys rolling to a 6-1 victory while the Lady Conchs triumphed 5-2 on Thursday afternoon on the Tavernier campus.
Despite moving several players up, the Lady Conchs were still able to pull way to the convincing victory — opened the match with an 8-1 victory by Sophia Lyashenko at No.1.
Typical No. 3 Maddox Lowe followed suit by holding off Hannah Prescher at No. 2, 8-4, while teammate Juju Jutte also moved up a spot to No. 3 where she claimed an 8-3 win against Olivia Hughes. The No. 4 singles also went the way of Key West with Catherine Greene claiming 8-2 win, but Coral Shores got on the board at No. 5 with an 8-4 win by Marcy Kakins against Zoe Gehin.
Lowe and Lyashenko were solid together at No. 1 doubles with an 8-3 win and at No. 2 it was the pairing of Hughes and Emma Jost who pulled out the 8-4 win.
The roles were reversed on the boys side, as Key West’s lone winner was Michael Walker at No. 5, beating Walter Hussey 8-2. The Hurricanes took the rest with Makani Burga winning No. 1 8-4 against Jomibek Mushinov, Even Tiedemann a winner at No. 2, 8-1 against Nico Concepcion, Alex Sternberg triumphing 8-2 against Robert Malcolm, and Barrett Heffner besting John Searcy, 8-5.
The doubles would go the way of the Hurricanes as well with Burga and Tiedemann winning No. 1, 8-1, and Heffner and Sternberg claiming No. 2, 8-3.
It was the second meeting of the season for the county rivals, with similar results as the Lady Conchs winning the first time 5-2 and the Hurricanes boys triumphing 6-1. The teams are scheduled to meet twice to this season; up next at Coral Shores on March 29 and then back in Key West in April 8.