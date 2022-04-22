The Key West High Unified Team competed in the 4x100 and 4X400 Regional relay races on Wednesday, April 13, and both teams did enough to advance to the FHSAA State 1A Finals, which will be held in conjunction with the state games on Thursday, May 12, at the Percy Beard Track at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
After a dozen regular-season meets and countless practices, the postseason is now upon the Key West and Coral Shores High track and field teams as they will compete to advance in the state series on Friday, April 22, during the District 16-2A Finals at Tropical Park.
The Conchs have top contenders in the field, with Marques Williamson expected to toss the javelin, shot put and discus, while Jenkavia Harper is also expected to advance in the javelin. The Conchs’ top runners include sprinters Michael Cates, James Reynolds and Smondy Joseph, while Lucas Montiel and Colbin Hill have recorded the top distance running times for the program during the season. Henry Audette comes in as the Conchs’ No. 1 contender in the hurdles, along with Brock Perkins, who also has the longest triple jump on the tea this season and a top height in pole vault, trialing teammate Suharevskis Niks-Davis.
For the Lady Conchs, Isabel Walterson, Savannah Chadic, Alicia Bahri and Nicki Tomita represent the top runners on the team, Charlotte Berube-Gray, and Mary Parks the top hurdlers, Jazlyn Perloff in the pole vault and Abigail Cowan in the triple jump and long jump.
Coral Shores is anchored by sprinter Chris Cooper, Ethan Marguet in the 400 and Simon Gutierrez in the distance events. Jamoris Davis is the program’s top hurdler and high jumper and Xavyer Arrington was tops in the shot put, discus and javelin.
The top-four finishers from each event, which will be held at Gulliver Prep at 3 p.m., are the only athletes who advance to the region round on May 5.