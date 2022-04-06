Upon analyzing the statistics from a 10-9 loss on Friday, April 1, Key West High boys lacrosse coach Alberto Piceno confirmed what he realized: His team needs to be able to counterattack and control the ball longer, which the numbers in the defeat to Immokalee support as the Conchs cleared the ball successfully 70% of the time against the Indians but had only a 43% possession rate as 14 penalties and 20 turnovers by the home squad made the difference in the score at the KWHS Back Yard.
“That 70% clearing rate shows we were able to get the ball on offense, but that’s 35 times we were unable to shoot the ball between the penalties and turnovers,” Piceno.
In the fourth quarter, the Conchs had only four turnovers and committed only two penalties, which led to five goals, nearly forcing overtime.
“Things were finally working for us,” said Piceno, whose team cut a four-goal lead into a one-goal deficit by the final buzzer. “It started to click in the fourth quarter, but it was a little too late. We just ran out of time, but two to three minutes more in that fourth quarter and it would have been sufficient to tie the game and I would have taken my chance in overtime, hands down, because we finally got it and were able to counter.”
Instead, Key West suffered a loss to a team that Coral Shores — who the Conchs defeated by six goals earlier this season and play again on Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m. for Senior Night at the KWHS Back Yard — beat by 8-7 just a day prior.
Key West took 27 shots, scoring the first two goals of the game unanswered, but the Conchs trailed 5-2 at halftime.
“A lot of the shots that were on target, the other goalie was able to stop, when we were able to take those shots because once we had settled into an offense, that’s when the turnovers are happening,”said Piceno. “I think we have the defense pretty much figured out, it’s on the courter we have been struggling with, and it happened again against Immokalee.”
Combined with the other team getting tired, Piceno noted the game was turning in Key West’s favor late, led by Carter Sessoms’ three goals and two assists and Mac Hill’s trio of scores. Dre Cooper also buried two past the keeper and Paul Crespo netted one.
“We just made a lot of mistakes early on, we turned the ball over a lot and had a lot of penalties, which hurt us in the end,” said Piceno. “We need to stick with what we practice and try to keep the ball because when you turn it over so much, you end up playing a lot of defense.
“The ball has to move around, that’s what gets the defense to move, and once their defense is moving, at some point or another, someone is bound of not slide or move too late and leave our offense open to shoot or to cut, fed and finish,” the Conchs coach furthered. “But the turnovers are in the passes setting that up, so we have to be able to connect with each other without losing the ball. I’m not afraid of anybody being able to get the ball away from us on the one-on-ones, I think we are OK with that, it’s making the bad pass that is hurting us.”
After looking back on the victory against Coral Shores, Piceno expects a similar game to the Immokalee loss, with the Hurricanes playing a zone defense, like the Indians, and as long as the Conchs can play a clean match as they did the fourth quarter on Friday, then he expects a victory against their Monroe County rivals.
“There was no way we should have lost that game, but now we’ve got it and have something to default to when we see that formation,” Piceno said about the loss to Immokalee. “We are just hoping to continue to play the way we did to finish that game. We have three games remaining and we are going to make the most of those but at this point, it doesn’t really matter the results. Obviously, we want Ws, and we want to win on Senior Night, but at the end of the day, these are practice games for the playoffs.”