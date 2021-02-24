Adversity was at an all-time high for the Key West High wrestling team this season, as coach Chaz Jimenez noted his squad “didn’t wrestle at all in the offseason, we couldn’t use our facilities, just didn’t know week to week what was going to happen, plus losing all the kids we lost last year and building pretty much a whole new team,” so admittedly the Conchs coach was a little concerned for the program’s title streak entering Friday’s District 16-1A Championship, which was hosted at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
Those worries were put away quickly by his matsmen as Key West built a 70-point lead entering the finals, with 11 of the 13 in contention reaching the first-place match of their weight class, and seven of those Conchs — Colby Stewart at 120, Clerf Alexander at 132, Herlandy Leon at 138, Will Andrews at 170, Zach Lewicki at 195, Max Ryan at 200 and River Cutino-Lyda at 285 — claiming the individual crown.
That would allow Key West to extend its school record to a 12th consecutive district championship, by nearly 100 points more than runner-up Miami Sunset, 220-123.5. SLAM came in third with 92 points, edging out Westminster by a point, 91, and Coral Shores took fifth (56) ahead of Booker T. Washington (33).
“This one might mean more than so many other years because of all the adversity, so I’m really proud of this team,” Jimenez said about the team’s record 12th straight district title. “They have really bought in, especially after Christians break, and have really worked hard. It’s a testament to their work ethic.”
The last time the Conchs lost the district title was in 2009, when this version’s seniors where then just in first grade.
“It feels like we did a great job of carrying out the Conch tradition,” said Conchs senior Will Andrews. “We have been one of the most-winning teams in modern school history, so to carry out that culture is great and to do it against Westminster, who beat us earlier this season, made it even sweeter. As a senior, I now expect the guys below us to do the same and keep it going forever.”
Andrews had to battle in his finals match to claim his district championship, holding off a last-second pin attempt by Miami Sunset’s Roberto Montero (Miami Sunset) to claim a 17-7 victory in the 170-pound weight class.
“I definitely didn’t wrestle as well as I could have, but I still set myself up going forward,” said Andrews. “I think there was a bit of pressure, because normally we don’t have a lot of people watching us, but that’s just part of wrestling and something I have to correct in the future.”
Ryan also had a battle on his hands to join his senior classmate as a champion, holding onto an 8-3 decision against Heydon Mulder of Westminster Christian, while Leon rounded out the senior champions with a pin fall 49 seconds into his 138-pound first-place match.
Also claiming a title via a pin fall were Lewicki in 2 minutes, 31 seconds into the first period, Cutino-Lyda in just 43 seconds, and Alexander and Stewart, both less than two minutes into the second period.
“To get to the finals we had to get some big wins, like Jacob (Lavallee) in the semis of 160 and Connor (McCoy) at 145, those were some huge matches — so I’m really proud,” said Jimenez about two of the Conchs’ runner-ups. Dost Bakhtiyorov at 113 pounds was also a second-place finisher for Key West, as was Cameron Carroll at 106 pounds, while Weston Andrews was third at 182 pounds and Vlad Piari pinned Coral Shores’ Keegan Wittke in the third-place match for the 145-pound weight class.
“There were some jitters in some of the younger kids, it was also tough for some kids, because they didn’t have any preliminary matches and they had to just go wrestle a first-place match, so definitely our schedule helped with our confidence,” said Jimenez. “We wrestle a better-quality schedule than our district opponents, which is on purpose, plus the work we put in the room, you definitely saw it all out here. We beat some kids who on the eye test we shouldn’t beat. So it just goes to show how they bought into it.”
Coral Shores also had one district champion on the day, Vincent Biondoletti, who pinned Carroll in the first period of the finals of the 106-pound weight class, while Steven Wilson won his third-place match at 145 pound with a second-period pin fall. Austin Tudor was also third at 195 pounds for the Hurricanes, who did not have a senior in the tournament, while Cayson Johnson and Johanna Kuhn both advanced to the Region 4-1A Championships with a fourth-place finish.
“Vince is getting ready for the state tournament and we will see how that turns out,” said Biondoletti. “We have a couple of kids who are trying to get there. We had some good performances and the young kids are getting better. Steven Wilson also took third, so with a watered-down region, there’s a good chance for him to get to that one match he needs to win.”
Despite having just 35 wrestlers at the district meet, a similar situation with most district throughout the state, the Hurricanes coach expressed he was pleased to have completed the regular season.
“I can’t believe it turned out the way it did,” said Biondoletti. “We expected the worse, but from everything I’ve heard, it’s been fairly safe. We’ve done better than some less contact sports, even though it has been a little watered down this year. We still got the season in so far, so it’s all gravy now. Hopefully now nothing happens the next couple of weeks.”
With Key West’s streak still intact, all 19 of the region qualifiers from Monroe County will now look for a top four finish this Friday at Jensen Beach High, in order to secure a spot at the 1A State Finals.
“We get to celebrate for a day, rest for a day and then get back to work,” said Jimenez. “It’s a short-lived celebration because really what matters is this week and next week. This was just the first step to get there.”