It took two extra innings and a Herculean effort on the mound by senior Michael Alfonso for the Key West High baseball team to claim its first victory of the season, 4-1, on Wednesday afternoon against Keys Gate in Homestead.
“It was a good win for everybody, even the kids who were not playing, they were engaged in the dugout,” said Key West High coach Ralph Henriquez. “It’s amazing how we have played some pretty good teams to get started with a young group of guys with not too much experience.”
One of those younger players came up in a big spot on Wednesday, as sophomore Jack Haggard stepped to the plate in the top on the ninth inning and, after fouling off three pitches, pulled a 3-2 pitch down the right field line for a triple and two-run Conchs lead. Preston Herce followed with a infield single to third to drive in Haggard and put Key West in front by three in the second of two extra innings played.
From there, Alfonso stepped back on the field to retire the first batter he faced before getting pulled after tossing 8 1/3 innings. Lucky Barros finished the frame for the save by inducing a ground out to third and pop out to shortstop to secure the Conchs’ first victory of the season.
“Alfonso pitched a hell of game, he threw about 94 pitches and just coasted right along,” said Henriquez. “He even had one inning where he threw only four pitches. When he pitches, we can upset or beat anybody because he’s getting pretty good.”
The Conchs senior ace allowed the Knights to score in the first inning on three straight hits to open their at-bat, but after that settled into the game by permitting only five more base runners the rest of the way while striking out 12.
He was also aided by the Conchs defense, which turned two double plays in the game and did not commit an error.
“Those were some crucial double plays, with runners on first and third or bases loaded, but they were able to do damage control and they played fantastic,” said Henriquez. “Preston Herce made two or three driving plays that contributed to the win yesterday.”
Herce also came up with two hits, including a double, as did Nate Barroso with a pair of singles, while also with a two-bagger was Trevor Zuelch, who would come around to score the game-tying run in the fourth on a Daniel Varela sacrifice fly to left.
“That was a big at-bat for Varela to drive that ball to left field,” said Henriquez. “The hitting wasn’t great but Herce broke out a little bit with some good at-bats out of the leadoff spot.”
The Conchs junior was batting at the top of the lineup because starting centerfielder Logan Pellicer, as well as right fielder Jaden Burchfield, are both out injured — Pellicer with a tightness in his back and Burchfield with a hip complication.
“Hopefully they will be back soon,” said Henriquez. “They were at practice on Tuesday but didn’t participate. We talked to them [Wednesday] and they are saying they feel better but we will see these next two days if they will be able to play on Saturday against Killian.”
Even without two-thirds of the starting outfield, Key West did match its season-best with seven hits in the game, Anden Rady also had a single, but the Conchs coach did credit Keys Gate pitcher Horacio Cruz, who went the distance, striking out 14 and walking just three.
“Keys Gate has a pretty good team too and their junior lefty they threw was talented,” said Henriquez. “So, it was a very good win for the team, they played well. They had energy and played really good defense.”
The coaching said he is expecting another challenge on Saturday against the Cougars, during which the Conchs will send freshman Jacob Burnham to the mound, in hopes another stellar pitching performance can lead to a second consecutive victory.
“He had a good start against Champagnat, who beat Pace 3-1 [Wednesday] night,” Henriquez said about Burnham. “The win for Champagnat shows you we haven’t had a break yet and Killian should be pretty good themselves.”