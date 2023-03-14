When Key West High boys lacrosse coach Alberto Piceno set forth the schedule for his Conchs this season, he never foresaw the challenges they would face.
“We’ve had a lot injuries we’ve had to deal with, so it hasn’t been the best season in that regard, but this group has been so awesome and supportive of each other,” said Piceno. “They keep demonstrating how in shape they are, they don’t run out of gas, the passion is there, they don’t give up on each other, they just keep feeding off each other, and it’s a great group of kids.”
So despite losing its first nine games of the season, Piceno reiterated that there has never been any give-up in from the squad, and on Saturday, March 11, it all came to fruition with a 9-3 victory against Bartow at the KWHS Back Yard.
“We needed this three, four games ago and I’m just glad we finally got it,” said Piceno. “[Friday] at practice, things started to click with the guys, so that’s what we are looking for, especially defensively. Defensively, we just clicked, and finally they see what we are talking about.”
The game-winning defensive effort on Saturday was anchored by goalkeeper Mateo Lopez, who made nine saves in the contest, while Max Louchheim came up with four faceoffs and Anthony Fernandez had a pair as Key West held the early 5-0 lead. Carter Sessoms finished with five goals in the game, Mack Hill had a pair of scores along with five assists, Noah Collins and Brooks Pellicier both rippled the back of the net once, while Louchheim also contributed two assists.
After coming against nine of 10 opponents with winning records to begin the season, with a combined 45-20-1 record, Key West will have another favorable game on Tuesday, March 14, when they travel to Ransom Everglades, which also has just one win this season, but on the back side of that matchup is Archbishop McCarthy on Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m. and Coral Reef on Friday, March 17, at 7, both at the KWHS Back Yard.
“Now we have to go against a more challenging team to see if everything that clicked is going to be consistent and take us to the next level,” said Piceno. “Offensively, we did the right things, but there, too, we need to keep getting challenged in order to play at that next level.”