Fourteen different times an athlete from Monroe County stepped to the line during the track and field FHSAA State Finals times, which were held on Wednesday, May 11, for Class 1A and Thursday, May 12, for Class 2A at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Those entries resulted in four state medals, highlighted by Key West’s Jenkavia Harper’s third-place finish in the javelin.
Harper tossed the javelin 125 feet, 11 inches, 10 feet shy of the eventual 2A state champion, but still claimed the bronze medal and a bid into the National Meet. She would be one of four Conchs who ended on the podium in the meet on Thursday, as Jazlyn Perloff became a two-time medalist in the pole vault by tying for seventh with a leap of 9 feet, 4.25 inches, along with Kevon Mills, who was seventh in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 1.5 inches and Suharevskis Niks-David, who was eighth in the pole vault getting over the bar at 12 feet, 9.5 inches.
Niks-Davis medalled ahead of teammate Brock Perkins, who was 12th in the same event with a height of 12 feet, 3.5 inches, while also going against each other were Coral Shores’ Xayver Arrington, who was 12th in the discus with a toss of 138 feet, 5 inches, and Key West’s Marques Williamson, who was 13th at 138 feet, 3 inches. Williamson also placed 12th in the javelin by heaving it 152 feet, 2 inches, and also competing in two events were the Lady Conchs’ Savannah Chadic, who placed 10th in the 400-meter dash in 58.89 second, and was part of the 4x400 relay, with Isabella Walterson, Mary Parks and Nikole Tomita, that was 14th across the line in 4:10.12.
Key West also had four Unified relay teams on the track, the two Lady Conchs squads placing third in both races in 1:48.37 in the 400 relay and 8:13.79 in the 1600 relay, while the boys were seventh in the 400 in 1:00.70 and fifth in the 1600 in 5:27.95.
The day prior was Marathon’s turn to take its shot at medals in the 1A State Finals, but the Dolphins came up short. Lady ‘Fin eighth-grader Ava Merryman was 12th in the pole vault with a jump of 8 feet, 4.25 inches, and the 4x800 relay, made up of Pedro Zapata, Mason Buxton, Jakub and Vance Bursa, was 11th in 8:34.22.
The four medals, 14 entires and 34 athletes at the State Finals were the most from the three Monroe County teams in since the Dolphins began their program just a half-decade ago.