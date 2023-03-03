As the saying goes “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” and so far, despite a few nagging injuries, the Key West High baseball team seems to be clicking on every cylinder, opening the season with four straight victories, so the Conchs will stick to the game plan that has been working as they welcome in West Broward for a two-game set on Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, with first pitch at Rex Weech Field at 7:30 both nights.
“Pitching has looked good, our defense has been very solid, and the kids are playing the type of baseball we want,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “We executed three bunts on Friday and were able to score big crooked numbers in innings, nine of Friday night and five to start of Saturday, so I think we moving in the direction we want to be going, we just need to stay healthy.”
Health is of a concern as the Conchs’ lone weakness is their depth this season, as Key West’s projected starting shortstop Wyatt Kuhn entered the season with a lingering hamstring injury, and Gave Williams was taken out of the game on Saturday, Feb. 25, after getting hit by a pitch.
“We have to make sure that when we do get guys like Wyatt back in, they are healthy and there won’t be a setback,” said Henriquez.
Thus far, Key West has been able to manage and, in fact, thrive, having outscored their opponents 30-11 including during the preseason.
“We are feeding off each other, we know pitching can go out there and do its things like it’s been doing, and now hitting is also doing its thing, so it’s really great,” said Jack Haggard, who had a pair of game changing triples in the series sweep to open the regular season. “Everybody is really confident in each other and believes in each other, and it’s been really fun to play on this team.”
While the Key West lineup could be tweaked this weekend depending on the injury status of a few players, the rotation will remain as it had been with Jacob Burnham taking to the mound to start on Friday and Andris Barroso following, while on Saturday it will be Felix Ong and Marlin Takovich in the piggyback against West Broward, which is coming off a 10-3 victory against St. Thomas Aquinas, who the Conchs beat 1-0 in the preseason that was played in the friendly confines of the Rex.
“We are coming out with a lot of energy and feeding off each other and the fans,” said Haggard. “That’s bringing a lot of energy into the dugout and, I think, that’s making a big difference.”