Take one team out of the equation and the Key West High girls lacrosse team is undefeated this season. Unfortunately for Key West, that team is district rival Ransom Everglades, who on Saturday handed the Lady Conchs their second loss of the season, 12-3, which ended an eight-game win streak at the Back Yard dating back to the 2018-19 campaign.
“Even though we didn’t get a scoreboard victory we still had several other victories to be proud of,” said Marissa Giacopuzzi, whose team’s last loss at home was to Ransom Everglades during the opening round of the playoffs in April of 2019.
The small victories, according to the Lady Conchs coach, were holding the Raiders to one less goal than in the first meeting, while scoring one more themselves, and also preventing a running clock — which starts when there is a 10-plus goal difference.
“While it was 12-2 toward the end of the game, we scored the next goal to keep it from running,” said Giacopuzzi.
A major reason it was just a single-digit difference at the end was the play of Gemma Egan, according to Gaicopuzzi, noting the senior goalie “had one of her best games yet,” finishing with 10 saves.
“She saw a lot of action, was aggressive in coming out of the cage, and did a fantastic job shutting down the Raider’s shots,” said Giacopuzzi. “All our defenders saw more action than usual this game and did very well slowing down the fast breaks, forcing the Raiders to pass or take poor shots.”
Juliette Hamilton and Rachel Owens both had key interceptions and compiled six ground balls between them for the Lady Conchs while tickling the back of the net with goals were Bella Marchiano with two, Scarlett McMonigle with one, as well as a draw control. Naomi Grabus assisted Marchiano’s first score and had two draw controls, as teammate Ella Baxter had a pair of draw controls.
“We certainly elevated our play against RE, given the amount of mistakes we saw earlier in the week versus Coral Shores,” said Giacopuzzi about the Lady Conchs’ 14-9 win against the Lady ‘Canes. Key West now has two games remaining in the regular season, the home finale on Wednesday, April 7, at 4:30 p.m., against Archbishop McCarthy and on Friday, April 9, at Calvary Christian Academy, before beginning its postseason push that will likely set up a rematch with Ransom in the district championship.
“Everything from here on in will be working toward the championship game on April 16,” said Giacopuzzi. “Our two games this week are non-district and hopefully games where we can challenge ourselves and work on fine tuning the fundamentals to eliminate the silly errors that cause turnovers.”