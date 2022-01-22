Ideally, Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez would have preferred to be competing with the Conchs for the first time in the 1A State Duals finals on Saturday, Jan. 23, but as it has been the past four seasons, Key West was eliminated in the region semifinals, leaving Jimenez and the his squad with a “bye week” before the stretch run.
While the Conchs were not at the state finals this week, Key West did compete in a tri-meet on Wednesday, Jan. 19, against Florida Christian and Coral Shores in Tavernier.
Knowing it was an opportunity to rest some of his potential state qualifiers while also getting experience for the younger Conchs, Key West had just two starters in the lineup during a 60-18 loss to Florida Christian as well as a 48-16 victory versus Coral Shores.
“It didn’t go as I’d exactly hoped,” said Jimenez. “I basically wrestled all our backups or even third strings, which is what I planned, so we could rest up, but with what we had, we still should have wrestled better. It may have been some first-match jitters.”
While Key West did receive a victory from Josiah Siscoe against Florida Christian, there was not much more success to be had, but Jimenez noted “it was still a great opportunity to get lots of experience.”
Sisco was put to the test against Coral Shores’ Austin Tudor, during which the Conchs’ matsmen pulled out the decision victory, while his teammates Justin Tran, Jacob Lavallee, Alex Marcotte and Alfredo Corrles all scored pinfalls during a 48-16 win. The ’Canes received wins from Vincent Biondoletti at 120 against James Searcy, and Cayson Johnson at 170 against Orlando Rivas.
“It was Orlando’s first match and Alex we have been trying to get matches, so this was a great way to get them in,” said Jimenez. “Some of the other kids I was hoping to get in are still out, and we were hoping this was going to be a quad meet, but Coral Park, dropped out.”
The meet was the first and only at home for Coral Shores this season, during which they also celebrated Senior Night for Biondoletti and Tudor, while it also brought the dual season to a close for all three teams. The Conchs finished the year with a 12-8 duals record, bringing Jimenez’s career total to 201 wins.
“Not where I would have liked to been overall for the season, but we had a stretch run where we were missing some guys which left us with holes all year,” said Jimenez. “So we went into a lot of duals down 18 to 24 points before we started, which made for a tough dual season. But we still won a bunch of duals.”
Now the focus turns to the individuals and getting as many matsmen to the state tournament, while Key West will also be looking to defend its 12 consecutive district championships, which is less than a month away on Feb. 19.
“Dual meets give us an opportunity to have more flexibility,” said Jimenez. “Now that we are going into all the big individual tournaments, not a lot of guys will have an opportunity, so overall it was a good experience to get them some matches in, but now we have three tough meets coming up. It was nice to have this weekend off before next week we get back to the grind.”