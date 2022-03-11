By reaching the championship round of the FHSAA State Finals in the 195-pound weight class, Zach Lewicki not only become just the 11th Key West High wrestler to accomplish the feat but also the third consecutive on Saturday, March 5, at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” said Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez. “It’s not easy to get someone into the finals and even to win 13 straight district titles, but that’s two streaks we were able to continue this season.”
Lewicki would become the ninth state runner-up in school history, joining Max Ryan who reached the finals last year, and Patrick Barnett, who was a finalist in 2019, as well as Jimenez, who also was a state runner-up during his senior season.
“We want champs and to be the bride and not the bride’s maid again one of these years, but we couldn’t be happier to have three state finalists in a row,” said Jimenez, who last coached Max Llama to the state title in 2012 to become the second in school history alongside Ralph Major.
“Mikey (TalShahar) came ready to wrestle,” Jimenez said about the 195-pound weight class final during which Lewicki was pinned. “I think Zach could have wrestled him a bit tougher, but Mikey’s one of the better kids in the country and going to the University of Wisconsin. We knew the only way Zach had a shot is if he kept it close early on, but he came out ready. We knew to beat Mikey would be a huge upset.”
Jimenez predicted Lewicki would reach the finals of his weight class, especially after defeating the No. 2 ranked 195-pound matsman David Mercado of North Bay Haven, who was 53-1 entering the match, in the quarterfinals.
“I knew Zach was the better wrestler, and even wrestling O’Hara in the semi, Zach dominated and I think if they wrestled in the practice room, Zach pins or techs him every time, but the pressure makes a difference,” said Jimenez. “But Zach handled his nerves well and was able to make it to Saturday.”
The Conchs senior also avenged a loss to Jensen Beach’s Matt O’Hara, via a 3-0 decision, in the semifinals.
“I told him that being second-place in regional really didn’t matter, he just had to beat him the following week when it mattered,” said Jimenez. “We knew he was going to be on the same side of him and if he got to wrestle him in the semis, he could beat him then.”
Lewicki finished his senior campaign with a 50-4 record.
“That puts him up there in the records, so he will go down as one of the Conch greats,” said Jimenez. “
While Lewicki etched his name in school history, during his second trip to the State Finals, teammate Andre Otto medaled in the heavyweight class in seventh place overall and Coral Shores senior Vincent Biondoletti placed fourth at 106 pounds.
Biondoletti lost his opening match, 6-2, but battled back through the consolation side of the double-elimination bracket not being defeated again until the third-place round.
Otto won his first won before dropping his second only to wrestle back and claim the seventh-place medal by defeating Nick Lee, of South Walton High.
“He really is in his infancy in wrestling between only getting a partial year his freshman year, after he broke his foot, and then last year not wrestling over COVID concerns and this year not getting to wrestle until halfway through the year because he had to get his weight down, and if we had another month under his belt, I think it’s a different story,” Jimenez said about Otto. “He lost because he didn’t have the feel and experience, so our goal is to get him as much experience as possible in the offseason, before football starts again, because he’s right there.”
Jimenez furthered that Otto was “manhandling” the eventual state runner-up in the quarterfinals before a few mistakes cost the Conchs junior the match.
“Looking back at it, I made a mistake,” said Jimenez, noting that with the option to choosing the starting position at the start of the second round, the Conchs coach selected Otto to be on the bottom. “I think if I had them go neutral that period, Andre would have been able to take him down and then the whole completion of the match is different in the third. That one’s on me.”
In the consolation quarters, inexperience caught Otto again, and cost him a spot in the fifth-place match, so instead, in the seventh-place match he pinned his opponent in 27 seconds to secure his medal.
“We told him he needed to finish with a win,” said Jimenez. “He’s right there and now he just needs more experience, so we need to get him that mat time and feel what’s going on.”
Overall, with a seventh-place and runner-up, the Conchs ended ranked 15th in the state tournament.
“I knew they could do it, but now after celebrating, we have to start focusing on next year and I think we could have a really strong team coming back,” said Jimenez.