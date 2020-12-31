With only 14.7 seconds left in the game and the Key West High boys basketball team trailing by a pair after McArthur guard Isaiah Gissendanner was able to knock down the go-ahead 3-pointer, Kervens Nelson raced the ball down the court and drove through the lane — dropping in the shot that sent the game into overtime.
The Conchs outscored the Mustangs 13-6 in the extended period to claim their first victory of the interrupted season, 73-66, on Tuesday at the Sunshine State Explosion Tournament hosted by Coconut Creek High School.
McArthur indeed had a challenging time keeping the hard-charging Nelson out of the lane throughout this match as he put up 21 points in the Key West, victory according to the tournament’s Twitter account page.
“I feel great about it being our first win of the season,” said Nelson in a post-game interview on the Twitter page. “It really feels great.”
Like the ending it was a back-and-forth contest as both teams continued trading baskets through the first half and by the end of the third quarter, the game remained gridlocked at 40-40.
Key West brought an aggressive strategy into the game and they stuck with it, despite McArthur leading by a point with 5:30 remaining on the clock — as both squads netted 20 points in the fourth, with the game tied at 60 at the end of regulation.
“We pressed and they couldn’t get out of it,” said Nelson. “We just kept pressing and we ran 3-2 and 2-3 and that’s pretty much how we won the game.”
The Conchs did not fair as well the previous day as they lost the first game of the Sunshine State Explosion Tournament, 78-52, to Coral Springs.
Key West kept the score tight at the close of the first quarter as the Colts held a slight lead, 14-12. However, that all dramatically changed as the Colts blew open the game in the second and third quarters, as they were leading Key West 60-35 heading into the fourth.
The Conchs kept it close in the final quarter, only getting outscored 18-17, but that did not make a dent even in the deficit they were facing.
It was just the fifth game of the season for the Conchs (1-4 overall) as they have had as many games canceled, five, as they have played this season. As of Wednesday, they were next face Elite Academy at home on January 7.