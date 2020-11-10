For the third week in the row, the Key West High football team reached the end zone six times en route to a victory, the most recent coming in a 42-7 win against Somerset Silver Palms on Friday during Homecoming night at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium.
The visitors stunned the homecoming crowd in the first quarter as the Stallions took their opening drive of the game 55 yards to go in front 7-0, but from there it was all the home team as the Conchs exploded for four second-quarter touchdowns to take a 28-8 halftime advantage.
Trailing by the early score, the Conchs responded with a 65-yard drive of their own, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Jeremiah Osborne for the first of his three touchdowns in the quarter.
In total, Osborne finished the game with 105 rushing yards on 14 carries, scoring twice more before the half, while Will Andrews aired out a 37-yard touchdown pass to Michael Cates — who now has three touchdown receptions this season — for the 20-point lead at the half.
During the break, Lady Conchs soccer captain Marie Willey was crowned Homecoming queen, and the Conchs continued to ride that momentum as not even a third-quarter downpour could slow down Key West in its regular-season finale.
A fumble recovery led to a Christian Opalsky touchdown run; it was the second of two turnovers by the Conchs, with Marcus Williams also intercepting pass in the first half.
The Conchs set off the running clock, going in front by 35 points, after Andrews chose his own number in the Conchs’ triple-options offense, which turned into a 28-yard touchdown for final score of the game at end of third quarter. The Conchs’ senior quarterback finished with 80 rushing yards on eight carries to go along with the 37-yard passing touchdown.
The Conchs’ third-straight running-clock victory — in which they outscored their opponents, 126-15, scoring 42 in each game — closes out the regular season for Key West. Now Coach Johnny Hughes and company hope to carry that momentum into next Friday’s playoff contest, which will be played at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m, against there-time defending state champion Miami Northwestern.