ABOVE: Key West defenders Nathan Hill (No. 33), Reese Smith (No. 4), Joseph Garr (No. 27) and goalie Edward Moline (No. 32) held Gulliver to a pair of first-quarter goals, but the Raiders reeled off 11 in the second and third quarters for a 14-6 win at The Back Yard.
The Key West High School boys lacrosse team lined up for the coin toss in their season-opener against Gulliver Prep on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at The Back Yard. The Conchs kept it close in the first quarter, but the Raiders drilled the cages for six in the second and five more in the third for a 14-6 Gulliver victory.
West’s Brooks Pellicier (No. 1) and Mack Hill (No. 6) chest bump after Hill put the Conchs ahead 2-1 in the first quarter.
RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
LEFT: Key West’s Anthony Fernandez (No. 7) took the opening faceoff against Gulliver in the Conchs/ home-opener at The Back Yard.
West’s Carter Sessoms (No. 2) fired off a shot at the Gulliver goal but was stopped by the Raiders defense.
Gulliver’s defense could not stop Key West junior attacker Mack Hill (No. 6) on this goal to give the Conchs a 2-1 advantage with 2:38 left in the first quarter.
Twice the Key West High boys lacrosse team rippled the back of the net in the opening moments of the 2023 campaign during a contest against state powerhouse Gulliver Prep to take a one-goal advantage against the Raiders.
“We thought we had them when we went ahead of them,” said Key West coach Alberto Piceno.
Fourteen of the next 18 goals in the game would be scored by Gulliver for a 15-6 final score on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Key West High Back Yard.
“We saw it happening live and we talked about, but we just couldn’t adjust,” said Piceno. “On the film, we can also clearly see what’s happening and of all those goals, they earned maybe four or five of them, the rest were all mistakes we kept making.”
Better to learn those lessons now than at the end of the year, according to the coach, as Key West is “playing the most difficult games at the beginning of the season, so we are trying to raise the bar,” said Piceno, whose team was led by Mack Hill with four goals and Carter Sessoms with two in the season-opening loss. “We have, at most, two middie lines, so the guys were getting a lot of playing time, but they were never asking for a break or were gassed, which shows me they are in better shape than they have been before. The attitude is positive, the fire it there, so that’s all things we can build off right now. This group of kids have the traits of a team that want the same things, unfortunately, they are a little short handed.”
Two days later, Key West made it first road trip to Palmetto, during which Hill scored once, Sessoms twice and Noah Collins scored his first career high school goal during a 16-5 loss to the Panthers.
“That was nice to see, for someone who has had a lot of playing time, but he had not been able to find the back of the net his first two seasons,” said Piceno about Collins. “Now that he has a taste, I think he will be hungry for it and knows that he can score. We stopped the game and kept that ball so we could all sign it for him, that way he could have it to remember that feeling and want to get it back, over and over again.”
Despite opening the season with two losses, Piceno stress that he is pleased with they way the team fought until the end of both games, as well as being even more aggressive against Palmetto. The coach furthered that the focus will be on strengthening the defense during Key West’s next match on Saturday, Feb. 18, versus Westminster Christian at 5 p.m.
“We have some strong pieces, we just need to remain disciplined,” said Piceno. “We don’t want to play one-on-one defense, we want to play team defense, so we need to do what we are all supposed to be doing. It is designed to be very effective, we just have to stop the attack from coming at our cage, that way our offense can relax with the ball and execute. If not, we will find ourselves playing a lot of defense all the time this year, but overall I’m happy where we are with this team and am really am looking forward to the rest of the season with these guys.”