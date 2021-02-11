Stoic in goal for the first 80 minutes, Key West High keeper Michael Mensch had a clean sheet going through regulation play against Gulliver Prep during the District 16-4A boys soccer championship game on Tuesday afternoon on the Raiders’ home pitch.
“It was a good game,” said Conchs coach Marc Pierre. “We played hard, we kept the ball well, but honestly I’d say Gulliver had a majority of the possessions by maybe 55% to 45% or 60%-40%. Just like them, we had opportunities on goal where the keeper had to make saves and they had opportunities on goal where our keeper had to make saves.”
In fact, Mensch made six saves in the match but his Raiders’ counterpart in the net was also flawless, forcing the game into extra periods, during which Gulliver took advantage for a 3-0 victory, leaving the Conchs settling for the runner-up hardware.
“We made a few mistake from tired bodies and minds,” said Pierre, noting that an inaccurate pass in the fourth minute of overtime allowed for a Raiders counter and one-on-one opportunity for the first goal of the match.
“We kind of put our head down after that goal because they were fighting for so long, a full 85 minutes without conceding a goal, and to go down on a simple miscalculation on a pass, that was hard to take,” said Pierre.
It didn’t take long for the second goal to go in as Gulliver would score within the first 10-minute extra period.
“That tells you how things were after the first goal,” said Pierre. “I’m hoping they learn from this and these simple little mistakes don’t happen again. When we practice these simple little passing drills that are repetitive, it also helps keep up their tendencies in a game.”
The third goal came on a penalty kick called on Mensch after he came out on a one-on-one opportunity in the second half of overtime.
“In my opinion it was not a penalty, it was a 50-50 ball and there was a clash with the two,” said. “The goalkeeper came out with the ball and the referee gave the penalty.”
Despite suffering the loss even though they claimed the No.1 seed in the regular season, Key West’s season is not done as they qualified for the FHSAA 4A State Tournament.
“It’s all right and I give our Key West boys a lot of props for going toe-to-toe with Gulliver up until that point,” said Pierre. “It’s a hard way to go and I feel for the seniors. It can be a cruel sports, but they are handling it OK. It’s still a big accomplishment in our book and we are looking forward to the next game.”
Key West is expecting to see Mater Lakes during the quarterfinals of the Region 4-4A portion of the state bracket.
“It would be great to go on to see Gulliver again and this time beat them to go onto the region finals,” said Pierre. “That would be beautiful.”
After fighting for 100 minutes to no avail on Tuesday, Pierre explained he was giving the players off Wednesday, after playing Friday in the semifinals and then again on Saturday in a club match, leaving a week to prepare before the region quarterfinal opener. During that time Pierre said the focus is on avoiding fouls, as well as working on finishing and controlling the ball in order to be able to potentially close out a clean-sheet victory.
“We also need to do better on crosses and getting our head to the ball to create more opportunities,” said Pierre. “If it’s not working in other way, we need to trying to find other ways to finish.”