As the pass from Key West quarterback Will Andrews cut through the air, there was a gasp from both sides of Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium, with a solid showing of Miami Northwestern fans in the stands, along with the bands and cheerleaders on hand for Friday night’s FHSAA Region 4-5A quarterfinals.
The Bulls’ speed was on display to open the first playoff game in Key West since 1988, as Northwestern needed just a handful of snaps for a four-touchdown lead, but Conch Pride took control in the second half to make it a one-score difference with a minute remaining in the contest and the home team facing a fourth-and-goal from the 11.
That’s when Andrews opted to attempt a pass to Cam Perkins, which would fall a yard shy of the end zone that could have set up a potential game-tying two-point attempt. Instead, Key West turned over the ball on downs, which sent the Northwestern fans, cheerleaders and band into a celebration not expected by the three-time defending champions as they held off the Conchs 28-20.
The 15th-ranked team in the nation looked to put away the game early as, after the Conchs’ first two three-and-outs, the Bulls needed just three plays from scrimmage to go in front 14-0. That was followed by another quick strike before the largest crowd of the season even settled into their seats.
Key West would get into the end zone for the first time in the second quarter when Andrew connected with Perkins for a 10-yard score, but the point after was not converted and Northwestern added another score before the half for a 28-6 advantage.
Despite what may have seemed like an insurmountable lead by the defending champion Bulls, Andrews, who went 8-for-11 through the air for 116 yards and two touchdowns, as well as rushing 17 times for 76 yards and a score, battled through an injured ankle and a hurt hand sustained in the game to rally his team in the second half. The Conchs took the opening drive of the half to pay dirt, capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Andrews to Christian Opalsky, who finished with five receptions for 84 yards.
The Key West defense got into the action in the second half, forcing a pair of fumbles, the first Andrews turned into a 13-yard touchdown run and the second by Nathan Outon coming with Northwestern attempting to run down the clock in the fourth quarter, which set up to potential game-tying drive.
The Conchs set up a first-and-goal with less than two minutes to play in the contest, but could not find the end zone as Andrews’ final pass in the game — and possibly the season — fell just short of the goal line.
However, Andrews will get another chance to play in the crimson and grey as the FHSAA on Monday approved the Conchs to play Belen Jesuit on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Miami.