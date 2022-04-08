Key West’s Nate Hill (No. 33) did what he could to thwart the shot by Coral Shores Landon Blackford (No. 27), which was stopped by goalie Tyler Meyer (No. 17) as Ryan Kaye (No. 18) was there to back up the play.
Coral Shores Nelson Garcia (No. 2) could not get his stick up fast enough to block the shot and goal by Paul Crespo to give the Conchs 2-0 advantage with 6:46 left in the first half.
Coral Shores junior Dominic Gonzalez (No. 24) ripped a shot against Key West but did not hit his intended target.
Sophomore Mack Hill (No. 6) launched the ball over the head of Coral Shores goalie Reece Jahn to give Key West a 1-0 lead.
By rattling off two of the final three goals in the first quarter, the Coral Shores High baseball team cut the lead for Monroe County rival Key West to just one goal. The next 11 scores all came from a Conchs’ stick, as Key West pulled away on their home turf to a 15-4 victory on Wednesday, April 6, at the KWHS Back Yard.
Celebrating its seniors at halftime, Key West had built an 8-2 lead by the intermission, but that was only after five unanswered goals in the second quarter, with Coral Shores trailing just 3-2 at the end of the first. The Conchs would net the first two scores, with Mac Hill getting the first of his four goals four minutes into the contest on an assist by Dre Cooper, who had a goal and two assists, and Paul Crespo added to the lead two minutes later assisted by Reece Holtkamp, both of whom had two goals and three assists in the win.
Holtkamp would score his first goal in the first period, sandwiched by scores from the Hurricanes’ Brian Lekso and Dominic Gonzalez that made it a one-goal difference to begin the second period, but after that it was all Conchs. Crespo and Holtkamp traded goals and assists to begin the second, Brooks Pellicier assisted by Tyler Wish, who also scored, and Brody Mccandless, set up by Ryan Kaye, netted the first six unanswered goals for the Conchs and in the third, Key West put away five more, three by Hill, one by Cooper and one by Michael Mench.
During the fourth quarter, Wish not only scored again, as did Pellicier, the senior also scooped up his 100th ground ball of the season. With Key West leading by 12, Alex Sebben and Gonzalez found the back of the net for the Hurricanes in the closing minutes, but it was hardly enough to threaten the Conchs’ lead.
After sweeping its county rivals, Key West returns to the road for its final three games of the season, taking on Bartow on Friday, April 8, at 4 p.m., and Bishop Verot on Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. in the regular-season finale, before opening the playoffs on Monday, April 11, at 4 p.m. against Ransom Everglades. Coral Shores finished its season on Thursday, April 7, at Ransom Everglades and will face Palmer Trinity in the first round of the district finals on Monday, April 11, at 4 p.m.