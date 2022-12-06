In the 17 seasons since Bill Butler retired from coaching the Key West High boys basketball team, seven different head coaches have come through the program, none of the last six lasting more than two seasons, which is trend first-year coach Dexter Butler, who is the son of the legendary Conchs coach and player, is hoping to change. But first he must establish a new identity with the program.

That could take a bit longer than a season or two, as the Conchs are in a rebuilding phase, which was evident during the first weeks of game-action, which concluded with an 88-38 loss on Friday, Dec. 2, at University School, followed by a 65-30 defeat to Westminster Christian on Saturday, Dec. 3, during Butler’s home debut on the court that bears his father’s name.

