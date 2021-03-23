It’s not without heart, as the Key West High baseball team held an optional hitting practice on Saturday morning in hopes of getting some better swings on the ball that night against Coral Reef in the only home game at Rex Weech Field in the month of March. Nine players showed up to that practice; still the Conchs had collected only two hits and trailed by six runs entering their final at-bat during the conclusion of the home-and-away, two-game set against the Barracudas, which the Conchs lost 7-5.
“That tells you they want to do well, because they didn’t have to go but they want to get better,” Key West coach Ralph Henriquez said about the Saturday practice. “But the thing is a lot of these guys are young, inexperienced players, and going from JV to varsity or 15-and-Under travel ball to this level is tough, and they are just not to the point we are hoping to see yet.”
The coach said he believes if they can play one complete game, then things will turn around for the team, “but I don’t have a crystal ball to know what game that’s going to be.”
He nearly received the spark he was looking for in the bottom of the seventh on Saturday night as Key West rallied for four runs with a new-look lineup that included first at-bats of the seasons for Marlin Takovich, who started in left field, and Billy Kight, who started at the keystone. Kight was in place for Conchs starting second baseman Landon Lowe, who had moved to center field as classmates Logan Pellicer and Jaden Burchfield are still recovering from injuries.
“We changed up a lot of things, but we have to, we had to change something, we couldn’t just keep running the same thing out there and hope it was going to change on its own,” said Henriquez. “I know for a lot of these kids, this is a big, big jump. Even in travel ball, a lot of theses guys were playing 15 and under and that’s a big different versus 18 and under. They didn’t play with the older guys.”
Despite the changes, the Conchs had only two infield singles through the first six frames, by Nate Barroso and Kai Smith both in the second, but neither would score. Key West collect six walks in the game, three of those coming in the first inning, including one by Trevor Zuelch with bases loaded for score his teams only run until the seventh.
“We are trying to get these guys to control their at-bats a bit better, because the worst thing you can do is go up there and swing at a bad first pitch and have one pitch, one out,” said Henriquez. “We are trying to get these guys to understand the strike zone and swing at pitches they can do damage with. We are trying to get them to learn an approach to hitting.”
Sophomore Anden Rady started the comeback attempt in the seventh with a pinch-hit single, which was followed by a pair of walks and two-run single from Lowe as well as a Barracuda fielding errors to make it a three-run difference. Zuelch drove a shot to left and became the tying run standing on first for Key West when Coral Reef turned a double play to secure the victory.
“We normally play 10 to 12 games at home, every year, before we go on the road to play that first game and these kids get comfortable playing and winning games here,” said Henriquez. “This year they have not been able to do that. It’s not an excuse, but a lot of these guys don’t know what it is to win.”
The coach continued that by April he is hoping to have the starting outfield back in tact and after the Spring Break trip — which began with a game against Gainesville High on Monday and continues on Wednesday against Spruce Creek, which is ranked No. 8 in the country, before March concludes with a trip to Columbus — he believes there can be a change in the direction of the team, because he noted he has the players who are willing to give their all to win.
“Obviously the kids are not giving up,” said Henriquez. “We just have to keep plugging away and find a way to win games.”