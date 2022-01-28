A flick here or a twist there or a little less power on another shot and the Key West High boys soccer team could have easily cruised on the scoreboard to a victory on Wednesday, Jan. 26, against Booker T. Washington at the Back Yard.
“Any one of those goals, especially the early chance we had, changes the game,” said Key West coach Marc Pierre.
Nevertheless, the Conchs still controlled the pace against the Tornadoes for a 2-0 victory during the District 16-4A quarterfinals.
“This was a good team and a good warmup for St. Brendan,” said Pierre, whose team advanced to take on the Sabres in the district semifinals on Friday, Jan. 28, in Miami. “It was a beautiful game.”
With the match scoreless at the first waterbreak, despite a pair of Conch scoring opportunities including a one-on-one chance going to waste, Key West would go ahead on a Yoni Gvilli penalty kick after teammate Johnathan Bakri was fouled in the box.
“Our finishing has to be better, because we had too many opportunities,” said. Pierre. “We are not likely to see that many opportunities again this playoffs, so we need to make sure when to do get those chances, we put them away.”
The score remained tied through the first half, despite Key West missing on a second one-on-one breakaway in the first half. The Conchs would get a little breathing room when Smondy Jospeh snuck a shot under the keeper’s legs for the two-goal advantage, which allowed the defense to play free in order to contain the clean sheet for goalkeeper Maruc Davila, who made a diving save in the waining moments of the match.
“I was very pleased with the way the defense played,” said Pierre. “Finley McKnight has been very consistent back there for us this year. He reads the ball well from that center back position and he’s only a sophomore.”
The Conchs coach did stress following the game that they need to work on holding the ball in the midfield if they hope to contend with the Sabres on Friday.
“Our passing was OK,” said Pierre. “We have a few things to work through to be ready for St. Brendan. We need to be able to control the pace against St. Brendan because they have two fast forwards who are really good at controlling the ball,” said Pierre. “I’m hoping we are able to play this well defensively again in this next game.”
Key West lost the first meeting with St. Brendan, 4-1, but tied the second 2-2.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but we really need to be sure to get there on time so have proper warmup,” said Pierre. “I knew from the start of the season, we had a lot of potential and we just needed to harness it and turn it into a team. We had a lack of games this year, and that was one of the major factors why it took long time to come together as a team, but now we are starting to grow out of our shell, so better late than never.”