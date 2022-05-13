By the third inning of the Region 4-4A quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 11, the game was all but determined for the Key West High baseball as the Conchs had already crossed home seven times and visiting Mariner High was headed to the bullpen with the hometown crowd bringing the energy at Rex Weech Field.
“It feels pretty good,” Key West High senior Yarbrough said about the Conchs’ 7-0 victory to advance to the FHSAA Region 4-4 semifinals. “It was a great crowd tonight and we expect even more on Saturday. It’s great to see the community come together.”
The Conchs put up three runs in the first on a pair of two-out singles by Wyatt Kuhn and Anden Rady, then followed with two runs apiece in the second, on a bases-loaded single by Jack Haggard and Kai Smith sacrifice fly, and in the third, on a Trevor Zuelch single that scored two with bases loaded after three straight free passes and two outs.
“We looked good for the first three innings, we got comfortable and complacent the last few innings, and the focus was a little bit down after being up 7-0, but you could see the wind was taken out of the other team’s sails at that point,” said Henriquez. “We did what we had to do and got a win and now we have to focus on Saturday. Now they are coming to us and that’s big, to play here in front of this crowd, so we will come out prepared and ready to come to hope to win a huge game on Saturday.”
The 7-0 lead was more than enough for Conchs starter Andris “Lucky” Barroso who pitched out of a fourth-inning jam with bases loaded, to keep his shutout going through six complete striking out three and allowing just four hits. Felix Ong needed 11 pitches, nine of which he threw for strikes, to strike out two in a perfect seventh inning to finish off the victory.
“We wanted to pitch well and play good defense, then get some hits when we needed them, with men on base, and that’s exactly what the kids did, and is what we are going to need to do from here on out,” said Henriquez. “Lucky was outstanding and Felix was very impressive and then Anden Rady came up big, so did Trevor with the bullet to rightfield there, and that’s all you need sometimes.”
Key West will now turn to Jacob Brunham to start on Saturday, May 14, back at Rex Weech Field in the Region 4-4A semifinals with the first pitch at 7:30 p.m. against Miami Spring, which was the team that eliminated the Conchs a season ago.
“That’s going to be a big game and I think, if we can get past that game on Saturday, you are looking at a team that has a good shot of going to the Final Four,” said Henriquez. “Now we have Jacob ready to start and he has won some big games for us this season. He’s an excellent fielding pitcher with a great change-up. We will have Felix on the back end and (Marlin) Takovich behind him, so there’s no doubt we are deeper than Spring in pitching and that will go a long way. They threw their No. 1 on Wednesday night and their No. 2 is OK but they are not Felix or Takovich, so pitching-wise, we should be OK.”
And with Saturday’s contest the only game in town, after Wednesday’s crowd was split between the Rex and the Key West High Back Yard for the Lady Conchs’ region quarterfinal, the Conchs are expecting an even more electrifying environment.
“We are just trying to make the city proud and the energy is there,” said Yarbrough. “There’s no doubt, they helped up bring more energy than we had in the district championship and there’s going to be more on Saturday, which is exciting.”