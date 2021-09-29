Since taking its bye week after a pair of losses to open the season, the Key West High football team has been nearly perfect, as the Conchs’ offense scored on 15 consecutive possession during its current two-game win streak including putting up points on their first eight possession Friday, Sept. 29, while the defense allowed to junk-time scores late in the fourth quarter of a 47-12 victory against Miami International, which is playing its inaugural season.
“I think it was another confidence builder,” Key West coach Johnny Hughes said about the victory. “It was a different type of athletes than against St. Brendan, they were some highly-recruited athletes, they just weren’t used to playing together.”
Similar to playing St. Brendan, however, Key West opened the game by scoring on its first drive, on a four-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Osborne, and then proceeded to reach the end zone on every ensuing possession until they took a 38-0 advantage at halftime on two more touchdowns by Herce, one passing to AJ Mira, one from Osborne, one by Reynolds and two filed goals by Axel Correa, who broke the Conchs’ single-season school record for touchbacks.
“The option confuses a lot of people,” said Hughes. “When we are reading it right, its really tough to stop and we have a guy at quarterback like Preston (Herce), who is a threat to score from anywhere on the field, you have some big backs in Jeremiah (Osborne) and James Reyond there and then Mike Cates and Brock Perkins at receiver, that when our offensive line starts gelling and protecting the way they are supposed to, it’s dangerous and we are starting to see that.”
Herce finished with 129 rushing yards on just 4 carries and 68 passing yards going 3-for-5 through the air. Cates hauled in one of the receptions for a 36-yard gain while Osborne had 82 rushing yards all in the first half.
“He had a slightly sprained ankle but he would have gone if it was Killian or Jackson or a district game like that,” Hughes said about Osborne. “With the score the way it was at halftime, we decided to rest him.”
It was an easy choice for the Conchs to go on the precautionary side with Osborne as Key West has not punted in two straight games and had scored in 15 straight possession only ended by the Conchs taking victory formation in the final seconds of Friday’s victory.
“That will make you smile anytime when you get that type of production,” said Hughes. “We did what we were supposed to do against St. Brendan and I was a little more leary about taking on this team, with the number of athletes they had on the field, but the guys came out and performed at a high level.”
In fact, Key West has outscored its opponents 102-12 during the current two-game win streak.
“We scored all different ways, on a trap to the inside, to the outside on a pitch or when Preston has kept it, we also have a jet package out of the gun which Preston runs very well, but, obviously there are still things to be cleaned up,” said Hughes. “There are still some missed assignments to where our athletes made it a nicer play than it should have been. With so many guys new to the system altogether it took a little longer than we are used to, but they are starting to see it and we are starting to hit our stride as long as we stay healthy.”
The goal remains, according to Hughes, for Key West to “hit that Killian game playing our best football.” After winning two straight coming out of the bye week, which was proceeded by a trio of losses including in the preseason, Hughes feels his Conchs squad is in a position to make a postseason run.
“We just can’t beat ourselves,” said Hughes. “We were a little banged up after the Pace game, to be honest, that’s why you never want to start a season with that type of game. So that bye week came at a great time, it definitely allowed up to heal up and catch up.”