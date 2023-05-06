The road to the Class 4A baseball FHSAA State Championship will go through Rex Weech Field.

It was assured after Key West High, which entered the postseason ranked No. 1 in the region, repeated as the District 16-4A Championship with a convincing 13-0 victory against Sunset on Thursday, May 4, on the St. Brendan diamond in Miami.

