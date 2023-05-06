The road to the Class 4A baseball FHSAA State Championship will go through Rex Weech Field.
It was assured after Key West High, which entered the postseason ranked No. 1 in the region, repeated as the District 16-4A Championship with a convincing 13-0 victory against Sunset on Thursday, May 4, on the St. Brendan diamond in Miami.
In the game that was called after four and a half frames due to the 10-run FHSSA mercy rule, the Conchs scored at least three runs in each of their four at-bats, starting with a two-run double by Anden Rady in the first, who scored two base hits later by Jose Perdigon and Anthony Lariz to begin the route. After batting around in the first, Key West sent eight to the plate in the second and touched home three more times on a single by Jack Haggard, a sacrifice fly by Rady, and singles from Perdigon and Sam Holland, which sandwiched a Lariz double.
A three-run home run by Rady in the third added to the lead and, in the fourth, Lariz, Noah Burnham and Mikey Greenberg started the rally with singles, and Haggard sent home the final run of the game with a base knock. In total, the Conchs stroked 12 hits, Rady’s two good for six RBI, Lariz going 3-for-3, with Haggard, and Perdigon also finishing with a multihit performance.
It was quite the opposite for the Sunset offense, which had no answer for Key West starting pitcher Felix Ong, as the junior struck out six and allowed just three base runners on a hit, walk and a fielding error, which was turned into a double play, in the five scoreless innings of work. He threw 41 of his 68 pitches for strikes and did not allow a single runner to reach scoring position in the one-sided district championship.
With the victory, the Conchs, who have now won five of the last six district tournaments that have been played, wrapped up the No. 1 seed for the Region 4-4A tournament, set to take on Somerset Academy Pembroke Pines on Tuesday, May 9, at Rex Weech Field. Key West, which began the playoffs ranked 19th overall in all state classifications and third in Class 4A, will play host for each of Key West’s remaining games through the State Final Four, with a win on Tuesday setting up a contest against the winner between of No. 4 Miami Spring and No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons in the region semifinals. American Heritage (Plantation) which began its playoff runs 38th overall in the state and fifth in Class 4A, is the No. 2 seed in the region, while St. Brendan qualified as the No. 7 seed and Sunset at No. 6.