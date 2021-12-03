Knocking down a shot from beyond the arc just seconds into the Monroe County rivalry game, Fisher Coleman-Sayer gave the Marathon High boys basketball team the early advantage at Key West, but scoring just two more points the remainder of the first and eight more in the first half allowed the Conchs to open a 17-point advantage by the break, which they continued to expand upon in the second half en route to a 66-26 victory on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“I thought we played harder than we played last night and Key West is a much better team than (Everglades Prep),” said Freeman, whose team lost in its season opener 57-50 to the Panthers. “We are going to build on some things we did (Wednesday), we boxed out a lot better against a much bigger team.”
For first-year Conchs coach Chris Ellis, the excitement of the rivalry in the season-opener showed where his team’s difficulties still stand.
“We have to continue to be better,” said Ellis. “We didn’t win nearly enough 50/50 balls, we gave up a lot of rebounds, we missed a lot of free throws, and really didn’t get into any offenses.”
The coach furthered that while it was the first game of the season, the players are still learning his style of basketball.
“I wanted to try to get the ball inside more,” said Ellis. “Teams zone out of defensive strength or offensive weakness, and usually in high school it’s out of weakness. They are hoping to force a quick outside shot and we have to understand that’s going to happen, and we can’t play into their hands.”
Key West connect on five 3-pointers in the victory from four different players — one in the first quarter from Chandler Jackson, two in the second from Jackson and Kameron Roberts, Jonibek Muhsinov added on in the third, and Chris Saunders knocked one down in the fourth — but that was not the offense Ellis was looking to run.
“Marathon tried early to slow it down, but once we got up, mentally, they picked up their pace, even though they didn’t want to,” said Ellis. “I think their game plan was really solid, and I would have played it the same way. They went for some nice back doors and slip screens.”
Still, freshmen Eric Moore, who was able to open his Conchs career with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, to go along with two assists, and Roberts, with eight points, five assist and two steals, were able to make impressive debuts, while the Conchs starting senior center, Muhsinov, added 10 points and seven rebounds.
In total, Key West, which will have Gulf Coast in town on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., had 10 different players score and 12 in the rotation. Jackson finished with eight points and four steals, while seniors Kevon Mills added seven points and four steals, Jesse Seemiller had six points and four rebounds, and Saunders scored five.
After opening with a big 3-pointer, Coleman-Sayer finished with a game-high 12 points, while Jesus Gonzalez contributed six points.
Marathon will have a week off to prepare for its next game, at Horeb Christian on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., after the matchup scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, against Somerset Silver Palms was canceled.
“We just have to find that fight within us,” said Freeman. “Once we get that, no matter who we are playing or how big and fast they are, we are going to fight, we are going to be in every game. We are still just playing a little timid, but it’s the beginning of the season.”