The postseason is just three weeks away for the Monroe County golf teams and while the long season has begun to draw on the Conchs, Dolphins and Hurricanes, there is still high anticipation for a potentially deep playoff run for all three squads.

“I think you always think that way until it doesn’t happen, you keep hope alive,” said Key West High coach Josh Basset. “In the last few matches, it’s been tough and sometimes you get in a funk, but golf is one of those games that can change quickly.”