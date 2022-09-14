The athletic director at University School, Dan Rovetto, was at Rex Weech Field on Saturday, Sept. 14, getting a first-hand look at some of the best players the Key West High, Marathon and Coral Shores High baseball squads had to offer, but he was not taking his notes back to his coaches to study at the Davie-based campus, at least not on this day, as Rovetto was on the Conchs’ home diamond for the fourth annual Monroe County MLB Scouting Day.

“It was important to keep this going for the kids and allow them to build relationships with scouts down here,” said Rovero, who was an MLB scout when he helped institute the showcase four years ago before making the move to become the Sharks athletic director two season back as his son was entering high school. “I want these kids of Monroe County to have the same opportunity the kids up north do.”