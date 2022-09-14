The athletic director at University School, Dan Rovetto, was at Rex Weech Field on Saturday, Sept. 14, getting a first-hand look at some of the best players the Key West High, Marathon and Coral Shores High baseball squads had to offer, but he was not taking his notes back to his coaches to study at the Davie-based campus, at least not on this day, as Rovetto was on the Conchs’ home diamond for the fourth annual Monroe County MLB Scouting Day.
“It was important to keep this going for the kids and allow them to build relationships with scouts down here,” said Rovero, who was an MLB scout when he helped institute the showcase four years ago before making the move to become the Sharks athletic director two season back as his son was entering high school. “I want these kids of Monroe County to have the same opportunity the kids up north do.”
In total on Saturday, there were 12 MLB organizations represented as well as several college recruits.
“It’s all our area and we have to make sure we are getting our whole area, so this is the time in the fall to get down here and, not just for this year, but for years to come, see the kids progress,” said Nick Avila, who is the South Florida and Puerto Rico scout for the Detroit Tigers. “We have a lot of friends in college baseball, as well, so if we see something we like, we pass it along to them as well. It’s hard for people to come down here, it’s not cheap, but this setup takes care of us and all it does is help us spread awareness for them.”
On Saturday, the Conchs had Jack Haggard and Anden Rady show off their speed in the 60-yard dash as well as flashing some power with long balls out of the Rex during batting practice, seniors Wyatt Kuhn and Gabe Williams displayed their strong arms during infield, but it was the Key West pitchers who impressed the most, according to the coaching staff, as junior righty Felix Ong was throwing upward of 93 mph with his fastball as his curveball and power slider were also on display, junior Anthony Lariz was at 89 on the radar gun with High Spin Rate, senior Marlin Takovich was between 89 to 91 mph with a good slider and team ace senior Andris “Lucky” Barroso displayed his “nasty sinkers” and the ability to show fastballs from different arm slots.
Despite having several MLB scouts on hand, Rovetto — who still maintains access to the Florida Diamond Club, which is a database for scouts as well as college recruits state-wide — stressed the day was not just about signing with a professional baseball organization but instead being able to use their contacts to find the appropriate fit at the next level for the Monroe County Players. Rovetto furthered his goal was to give the Monroe County players the same access to professional scouts and college recruiters as players on the mainland do, thus, despite no longer on the road taking notes for MLB organizations, he still takes pride in knowing he is making a potential major difference in the future of a Conch, Dolphin or Hurricane.
“A lot of these guys who are scouts played college baseball somewhere so they have ties, to be able to make a call and let another college know that ‘hey we have a kid down here and might fit your program,’ and help the kids that way,” said Rivero, pointing out as an alum of Lynn University helped open the doors for 2020 Key West High graduate Jordan Parks to also play at the school. “We set the date six months in advance and block off the entire weekend. Which allows the scouts and recruits to come down, do their follow-up, and keep a listed building of the kids in the county. It’s been great to far, and we are going to continue to be here and for sure be back next year.”