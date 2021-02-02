In the last half-decade, the Key West and Marathon High boys basketball teams have several epic meetings, including playing against each other at the American Airline Arena and the Dolphins’ first victory in Bobby Menendez Gymnasium in front of a packed house. During that span, the Monroe County rivals have combined to average roughly 130 points per game and, at its lowest, scored 112 points in a single game.
That was not the case during the lone meeting between the Conchs and Hurricanes on Friday in Marathon as the Katherine S. Gradick Gymnasium was sparse with fans due to coronavirus implications for a matchup in which both squads were looking to snap extended losing streaks.
“Even four years in, I’m still new to this whole tradition, but what I can say is that without COVID I expect these stands would have been packed, with one side Key West and the other side Marathon and the mascots out and everybody is having a good time,” said Key West coach Demetrius Roach. “The energy for the county is important and I’m hoping we can get some vaccines out so hopefully next year or the year after we’re back to a normal atmosphere. A lot of these guys, on both sides, are still developing and maturing as players, but once that happens, I like what I see in the court with all these kids.”
Instead, a very inexperienced Marathon squad came out with a game plan on how to control the pace of the game — by literally passing the ball for three minutes in the first quarter — keeping the score just a three-point difference by halftime, after the Conchs led 4-0 after the first, before Key West pulled away in the second half for a 46-28 victory on the Middle Keys campus.
“Really the last two days at practice we have talked about how we can run with them; they are bigger and faster than us, taller than us, and probably more athletic than us. This is the least experienced varsity team I have ever had going into this season, it was the JV team from last year that moved on up,” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman. “But we had a game plan and knew if we limited our turnovers we would have a chance.”
Due to COVID regulations, Key West was awarded the ball, without a tipoff, to open the game and the teams traded misses to start. From there the Conchs’ next trip down the court was thwarted and Marathon then decided to stall the ball by passing it around the Key West zone defense for the next roughly three minutes of game time.
“At that point, I looked at my assistant coach and said, ‘Wow, our plan’s working, now can we just keep it up,’” said Freeman. “They bought in and that’s what was impressive for me, knowing we weren’t going to put the normal amount of shots up.”
Key West senior Kervins Nelson would score the first points of the game for either team from the free-throw line with just two minutes and 27 seconds left on the clock in the first quarter, but he did put an exclamation on the opening eight minutes when he threw down a dunk off a steal — one of three dunks for the Conchs’ point guard.
“He’s a guy we’ve been trying to get back on track, so that was good to see,” said Roach, whose team was in front just 4-0 entering the second quarter.
“I’ve never played a first quarter like that before, but it worked and then we won the second quarter,” said Freeman, whose team only trailed by three, 15-12, at halftime. “We played hard and we had a game plan.”
Roach knew what adjustments needed to be made at halftime in order to spark a second-half rally for the Conchs.
“I knew Kevin wanted to get our defense moving and tire our defense out, and we’ve had a problem with that in our 2-3 because they know that’s our best defense,” said Roach. “So I change it up a bit to where they didn’t have to move as much and let [Marathon] make the mistakes.”
Key West’s defensive pressure on the ball created six steals in the third quarter which resulted in a 8-0 run to put the Conchs in front 35-19 at the end of the third quarter.
“We knew in the second half they would start to get in the passing lanes and sometimes we didn’t make the best choices with the ball, which cost us in the second half,” said Freeman. “That’s something we are going to continue to work on.”
With Key West pulling away by 20 in the second half, Roach cleared his bench and credited the leadership of senior Corey Vanderhoof for guiding the younger players on the court.
“I think he played the most minutes out of anybody because I needed to have him out there,” Roach said.
The coach also expressed his pleasure with the second-half rebounding of Jonibeck Mushinov, who ended with four in the game after collecting none in the first half.
“We just had some foul trouble for a few of the guys who I wanted to have out there for a few more minutes,” said Roach. “I think most importantly the guys knew what if feels like to be in the win column again, but we didn’t play Conchs basketball in that first half.”
Roach continued to stress that, despite the victory, he feels his team still needs to find its identity, while Freeman stated he thought, “this is one of the best games we have played all year, even though we lost by 20.”
“I’m proud of my guys,” said the Dolphins coach. “The energy coming off our bench was incredible; the guys on the court fed off it. We made our free throws, which we haven’t done in any game this year.
“Even the guys said after the game that if we play like we did in the first half the rest of the year, we can hopefully scratch out a couple more wins,” the coach continued. “They who knows what happens in districts.”
Marathon has two games left in the regular season, while Key West will conclude its regular season Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Elite Academy, but both coaches were pleased to have continued to tradition of the county rivalry, even if it was not a typical night at the gym between the Conchs and the Dolphins — where the 74 combined points are 38 fewer than any game in the last half-decade and Key West’ 48-point winning output is nearly lower as any losing score during the same span.
“We always want to play Key West every year, we love to go down there and are upset we weren’t able to do it this year,” said Freeman. “Every time we talk about Key West we still remember coming back from 22 points down and winning for the first time ever there. I wanted to remind them because I wanted to put it in their minds you never know what’s could happen, and I thought we had that energy in the first half.”