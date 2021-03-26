Through the first five games in the month of March, the Key West High baseball team had scored 23 total runs; on Monday and Wednesday, through the first two games of the Orlando Spring Break Tournament, the Conchs eclipsed that mark by scoring 25 runs, including a 15-13 victory on Wednesday against nationally ranked Spruce Creek.
“This has been a crazy year, but like I keep telling them, through all the years of experiences I have had, some teams start good, but wind down before they pick it up and win the championship, and others that start out weaker but then have a couple of games like we just had to build some confidence, and then rally to win the championship,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “We battled. (Michael) Alfonso battled through five complete and it was just a great team effort. Everybody was very involved in the game, even guys on the bench. It was a great team win.”
The coach noted Key West saw pitchers throwing between 83 to 91 mph on the radar gun for Spruce Creek on Wednesday, but his team was still able to rack up nine hits and hopes this may have been the spark he was looking for to ignite the team the rest of the season.
“Through all those different variation of pitchers, the kids were able to have good at-bats and swing the bats well,” said Henriquez, whose team scored seven runs in the first two frames on just three hits — a double by Landon Lowe in the first and singles by Anden Rady and Preston Herce in the second.
Still the Conchs were tied at 7 after the second but scraped together one more run in the fourth and seventh, after both teams scored four in the sixth, to pull out the victory.
In the sixth, four straight one-out singles by Kai Smith, Lowe, Alfonso and Daniel Varela, followed by a two-run double off the bat of Rady, put Key West in front by five. The four runs scored in the fourth and seventh came the way of four walks, two hits batters, two Hawk errors and one hit by Jack Haggard.
“When you score 15 runs, you are going to have people contributing throughout the lineup to do something like that,” said Henriquez. “So, like I told the guys, it was a great team win, even down to the guys sitting on the bench. It was just the great effort I’ve been looking for.”
That allowed Alfonso to leave the game after the fifth with a lead, after allowing six earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two. The six runs he allowed were four more than he allowed in his three previous starts combined.
Haggard came in relief and struck out two but allowed one earned, four unearned, as both of the hits he surrendered left the park in his inning of work, but Lucky Barroso was able to close out the victory, giving up an unearned run and walk in the seventh.
“We played well Monday against an average team and then on Wednesday we upset a national-ranked team; now the question becomes is how they respond coming off a big game like that,” said Henriquez. “Not so much about winning, but how they compete? We are here to learn how to compete and then the next step is to learn how to win. These guys did both against Spruce Creek, now we have two more potentially tough games still to win.”
Up next for Key West on Thursday was University, who defeated Spruce Creek 2-1 earlier this season, followed by a potential meeting on Friday versus Rockledge, who topped University on Wednesday, or a rematch against Spruce Creek.
“To hold that Spruce Creek team to just one run — I don’t know how University did that, because Spruce Creek can hit and are a very talented group of guys,” said Henriquez. “They have guys going to Florida, Florida State, FIU, UMass, they have some pretty special talent, but we were able to outlast them.”
Tom Besson will start on Friday, against the opponent still to be determined by Thursday’s results. After the tossing four shutout innings on Monday to help the Conchs win back-to-back games for the first time this season, the senior southpaw will be limited to a 60 to 70 pitches.
“I think the kids have to be pretty happy after beating a team like Spruce Creek,” said Henriquez. “Now I really want to see how these guys come back, because it could be a big difference down the stretch.”