After suffering a fourth straight loss to a district opponent, to a three different teams, the Key West High boys lacrosse team now knows if they want to defend their streak of four straight district championships in as many seasons of contention, they will likely have to do it from the fourth and final seed allowed to play in the postseason tournament.
That mean a first-round matchup with Gulliver Prep awaits, the team that eliminated Key West in the regional round for four straight seasons as well as defeating the team on Wednesday, 17-4, in Miami.
“They are a pretty good program and moved the ball pretty well,” Key West coach Alberto Pineco said about the Raiders. “They were able to make our defense move and then they attacked well.”
Despite dropping its fourth straight, it has been the Conchs in each of those losses who took the early 1-0 lead, this time with Jackson Gregg netting a first-quarter goal on what his coach called a “very powerful shot.”
Dylan Oliver also added a score, while Carter Sessoms netted a pair.
“They saw they can attack and even the Goliath can be scored on,” said Pineco. “The talent it there, but it’s been tough.”
Key West took 34 total shots in the game; of those, the coach said, 26 of were quality shots of which four went into the net, leadling the Conchs coach to expressed his pleasure with a better attack than in the previous losses.
“About eight of those I would have advised against but some of them we were right there and it would have been nice to score a few more to make it a bit more interesting and make them nervous,” said Piceno. “It’s true that when you get scored on, things become unsettled. We were happy coming off the field, we just need to capitalize on some more opportunities.”
Key West will have its opportunity to see if any adjustments in practice this week can lead to a different results as Gulliver will be head to south to play at the Back yard at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, a day after Senior Night on the Conchs’ home turf against Palmer Trinity at 6 p.m. The coach added he is hoping to use the Falcons, whom the Conchs beat 9-2 this season, before taking on the Raiders.
“We are going to make adjustments to the faceoffs, to the defense to some other things to see if we can fight for more possession with the ball,” said Pineco. “We want to have it a little bit more. Ultimately we need to keep more time with possession on offense.”
In order to avoid the fourth seed and a first-round playoff matchup with Gulliver Prep, the coach also stressed that he knows at this point they will likely need to beat the Raiders on Saturday, meaning the third matchup is likely to be the one that really counts this season. That, or the third against Westminster Christian and Ransom Everglades, who have also defeated Key West in the past four games.
“It’s been tough but it’s still a young team that’s evolving, but they want it, they want it, they want it,” said Pinceo. “Hopefully they can build a little fire among themselves because they type of thing can be contagious. They need that 'why not me' attitude and have fun while they fight for it.”