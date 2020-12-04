The 10-point final difference was not indicative of the overall performance by the Key West High boys basketball team in their season opener. In fact, the Conchs were in front at the sounding of the halftime buzzer, tied at the end of the third, and just four back in the closing minutes when they were forced to foul.
It was not enough to overcome a patient, controlled and well-coach Miami Brito squad who made 16 of their 20 shots from the free-throw line to secure a 51-41 victory on Wednesday afternoon at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium on the Key West High campus.
“We had the halftime lead and we should have been a little more aggressive in that second half, but we will work on that,” said Key West coach Demetrius Roach. “We just got a little bit stagnant and let these guys get to the free-throw line a little bit more than I wanted to and they made those shots which I think was a big difference in this game.”
Both teams came out of the locker rooms at a slower pace, with Brito and Key West both looking to play a half-court offense, and combined to score 17 points in the first quarter with the Panthers in front 12-5.
Key West would awake after that with six different players netting points — led by Jonibeck Mushinov’s four points and three rebounds —in the second quarter to outscore Brito 16-5 in the eight-minute span and go ahead 21-17 at halftime.
Following the break, it was Mushinov — who once again was the leading scorer for the Conchs — putting in four more points, for a total of eight in the game to go along with 12 rebounds, but Brito quickly cut into the Key West lead, which changed hands four times in the quarter and was tied three times, including at 34 entering the fourth.
Ethan Leverling attempted to keep his squad in the game by collecting three of his five points and three of his six rebounds in the final eight minutes, but Key West was only able to add seven points to the scoreboard in the fourth, allowing Brito to pull away with a 17-point quarter for the win.
“Ethan was aggressive from the start,” said Roach. “He started cramping a little bit, but still hung in there until the end.”
Key West also had starting guards Malik Hunter, who finished with seven points, four rebounds, and two assists, and Kervens Nelson, who added six points, three assists, and two steals, suffer cramping in the fourth, making it tough to mount the comeback rally.
“I expect Malik and Kerven to have a better game next time,” said Roach.
With the starters on the bench at the end of the game, no Conchs player finished with double-digit scoring, as Cam Perkins had a team-high nine points to go along with three rebounds, two assists, and a block. Also scoring for Key West was Corey Vanderhoof with six points and four rebounds.
“We got off to a slow start and I’m not expecting everything to come together by the next game, because we still have to learn how to execute some of the plays,” said Roach. “We are going to continue to do what we do.”
Key West originally was scheduled to have a quick turnaround as they were set to host Palmer Trinity on Friday and Boca Raton on Saturday, but both those games have been pushed back due to coronavirus concerns, leaving the next game to be played Tuesday on the road at Mater Lakes. That will give the Conchs time to figure out the 10-point swing at the end of the game, as the coach expressed after the contest he felt his players allowed too many second-chance points, and this week in practice they are going to focus on “boxing out and walling up.”
“When those guys get it down low, instead of jumping to block the shot we are going to have to wall up and then turn around and box out,” said Roach. “We ultimately get the rebound if we don’t have those type of mistakes and they aren’t forced to put them on the free-throw line too much, which was the difference in the game.”