Key West’s Kevon Mills is fouled as he goes for the ball on Friday, Dec. 9, in Marathon. The Conchs would collect their first victory of the season, XX-XX, during which Mills collected 11 points, as well as a game-high six steals to go along with XX rebounds.
Key West’s Kevon Mills is fouled as he goes for the ball on Friday, Dec. 9, in Marathon. The Conchs would collect their first victory of the season, XX-XX, during which Mills collected 11 points, as well as a game-high six steals to go along with XX rebounds.
Setting the tone on Friday, Dec. 9, in the Monroe County rivalry matchup, the Key West High boys basketball team scored more points in the first quarter than it has during any other quarter this season, and despite Marathon mounting a rally in the second quarter, the early deficit proved too much for the Dolphins to overcome as the Conchs won for the first time with coach Dexter Butler at the helm, 50-36, on the Middle Keys campus.
Netting 19 points in the opening quarter, Key West was in front by 15 following entering the second when Marathon outscored the visitors by nine to make it a 28-20 score at halftime, as the Dolphins shot 63% from the free throw line during the physical first half.
Key West slowed the pace in the second half, doubling up Marathon 14-7 in the third quarter before holding that lead through the fourth to claim the win that snapped a three-game skid to being the 2022-23 campaign. Freshman point guard James Osborne took control in the third and finished with a game-high 15 points, as well as three rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Kevon Mills contributed 11 points, six steals and four rebounds, and Leandro Batista also dropped in 11 points, and grabbed six rebounds. Eric Moore pitched in with six points and eight rebounds, and Watson Cherry fought through foul trouble to collect five points, six rebounds, and two assists.
With a double-double for Marathon was Daeshwan Holmes with 10 rebounds and blocks, as well as six points, Fisher Coleman-Sayer had a team-best 14 points, with three blocks, and two steals. Adrian Cruz had seven points, three assists, two rebounds, and two blocks and Oscar Garcia had four points and our steals.
A night later, Key West could not earn Butler a victory at home, as the first-year coach is still looking to win on the court named for his father, as Boyd Anderson triumphed in Bobby Menendez Gymnasium, 53-23. Osborne had a team-high eight points in the losing effort, with three rebounds and two assists, Moore scored four and grabbed five rebounds, Batista had three points and with two each were Cherry, Mills and Nazair Bernard.
Key West will have one more chance at winning at home before the break as Keys Gate comes to town on Saturday, Dec. 17, for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.
Marathon was back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Archimedean, then closes out the first half of the season on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m. against Monroe County rival Coral Shores.