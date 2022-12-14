Setting the tone on Friday, Dec. 9, in the Monroe County rivalry matchup, the Key West High boys basketball team scored more points in the first quarter than it has during any other quarter this season, and despite Marathon mounting a rally in the second quarter, the early deficit proved too much for the Dolphins to overcome as the Conchs won for the first time with coach Dexter Butler at the helm, 50-36, on the Middle Keys campus.

Netting 19 points in the opening quarter, Key West was in front by 15 following entering the second when Marathon outscored the visitors by nine to make it a 28-20 score at halftime, as the Dolphins shot 63% from the free throw line during the physical first half.

jwcooke@keysnews.com