Fleuridor on ball Scores game winner.JPG

Key West freshman striker Loubins Fleuridor saved the day with the winning goal against South Miami.

 RON COOKE/Keys Citizen

Despite giving up a pair of late goals, the Key West High School boys soccer team pulled off a 4-3 victory against the South Miami Cobras on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the District 16-4A Quarterfinals at St. Brendan campus.

The Conchs now face the defending FHSAA Class 4A defending state champion St. Brendan in the district semifinal on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Sabres’ home pitch.

