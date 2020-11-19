Even before the Key West High football team took the field last Friday in the FHSAA Region 4-5A quarterfinals against Northwestern, Conchs coach Johnny Hughes had an idea there would be another game to be played — win or lose.
He just neglected to mention it to his team until after the heartbreaking eight-point loss to the Bulls.
“We can play until Dec. 19 technically, as long as you don’t go past 10 games,” said Hughes. “The FHSAA understands and let everyone know that if you are eliminated from the playoffs, because of the shortened season, you can play another game.”
That is exactly what Key West did, reaching out to several programs in hopes of finding another opponent.
“We got some flat out no’s because of what we did against Northwestern,” said Hughes.
Belen Jesuit would say yes and the two squads will meet on the Wolverines’ home gridiron tonight at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s very exciting and one of the craziest things that has ever happened, getting to play after we were eliminated, but it’s really nice of the FHSAA to grant us one last game,” said Conchs senior lineman Nick Henriquez. “We really thought it was over and the emotions were tough to deal with after because our belief in ourselves and each other almost led us to that win. So we were ecstatic when we found out we had one more game and we are going to go into it with the same intensity we had in that last game.”
The matchup between the Conch and Wolverines is making up for a scheduled contest earlier this season that had to be canceled due to positive COVID-19 results on the Wolverines campus.
“For us seniors, it’s a pride thing, we want to go out with as many wins as possible,” added Henriquez. “It’s a special thing to get another opportunity to have another chance like this.
“Belen is just like playing Gulliver, it’s a rivalry, so we will go hard and hit the whole game,” added Henriquez. “Some teams don’t like to do it but we do and we will bring it the entire game. So that’s what we are going to do. We are all in 100%, no doubt.”
For the Conchs, it will be the seventh time they take the field this season, which is one more than scheduled at the start of the season. The Conchs would have two games canceled, one against Miami Christian which was unable to travel out of Miami Dade County in Week 2, and the other against Belen that was replaced by Surge Academy in Week 6. Now they get to also make up the game against Belen, as well as, content in the FHSAA State Series last week.
“We are going to get seven games in and that’s a normal hurricane shortened season for us,” said Hughes. “Hopefully we can now end the season on a positive note and jump-start us going into the offseason.”
That would mean beating a Belen squad that has struggled this year, including suffering a season-opening 45-0 loss to Archbishop McCarthy, who Key West would go on to defeat 42-0. Still, Hughes called the Wolverines a well-coached team with disciplined players, who are simply young this season.
“Some of their superstars are going to be superstars but they are just young now,” said Hughes.
Key West is on the opposite spectrum as the coach credited not just the play but also the leadership of senior quarterback Will Andrews, who is coming off a three-touchdown game against the Bulls.
“It’s been amazing growth and his leadership and understanding has just been outstanding,” Hughes said about Andrews.
The Conchs coach continued that the run game will also be relied on heavily, as it has been all season, but that is because of the dominance from the Key West offensive line.
“I have coaches from around the nation that wanted that game film from last week and just the praise from all around for them as has outstanding,” said Hughes. “It not just one of them, it’s the entire unit that has destroyed people.”
The line is made up of four seniors — Max and Mark Ryan, Wyatt Hughes and Henriquez — along with junior Nathan Outon — and for Hughes to have one more chance to collect film on them and get there name out to colleges, along with the rest of the Class of 2021 will be crucial to the recruitment process.
“I think they are pretty excited to get the opportunity,” said Hughes. “They were, obviously heartbroken after Friday night, but I told them then there was a possibility, but I couldn’t guarantee them anything. Then when I told them Sunday it looked good, they were all very excited, because they want to opportunity to play one more time.”
Henriquez reiterated that despite it being on the road, which really does not matter to the Conchs, just the fact they are getting to play is so important to the program.
“It’s a great thing to play at home because we do it here like nowhere else, and when we travel the only difference is we just motivate each other,” said Henriquez. “I’m guessing Belen is going to be on their assignments, but if we play the same game we played last week, I have no doubt it’s going to be a blowout. For some of us, we may never even touch another football field again, so we are going to go all out and go for it.”