Despite playing just one match in a 50-day span, the Key West High boys soccer team picked right back up where it left off following the winter break, as in a six-day span the Conchs won back-to-back games — 1-0 against Florida Christian on Jan. 6 and then 3-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 11, against Coral Shores — to extend its unbeaten streak to four in a row.
Key West had previously played on Dec. 16 in a 3-0 victory at Marathon, and after beating St. Brendan in its return to the pitch, the Conchs were back a week later in the Monroe County rivalry.
In the win against the Hurricanes, it was the Conchs’ Jonathan Gvilli who scored the lone first-half goal, which was equalized by the ’Canes early in the second half. Jackson Castillo put Key West back in front with a score just before the second-half water break and Gvilli sealed the victory with a goal in the final five minutes of action.
“Overall, it was a pretty good and close match,” said Key West coach Marc Pierre.
After waiting roughly a month to play, Key West is scheduled for three matches in the final two weeks of the season including a match at St. Brendan on Thursday, Jan. 13, a matchup that resulted in a 2-2 draw in the team’s first meeting, which started the Conchs’ unbeaten streak on Nov. 18. Coral Shores also has three games remaining this season, set to first take on Riviera Prep on Friday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. in Tavernier.