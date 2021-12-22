Hosting the largest meet during the tenure of Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez, 12 teams graced three mats laid across Bill Butler Court on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“We were planning on having 16 all together, we had 15 but in the last few days three dropped out, like always,” said Jimenez. “But that allowed each team to enter four extra entries at different weights, which everyone was worried about getting. With it getting cut down, that allowed all the extra entries to get in and allowed us to get done a bit earlier on Sunday.”
Jimenez noted that they could have handled the extra teams; it would have just been a longer tournament, but the results from his wrestlers were what he expected as Conch senior Zach Lewicki won his 195-pound weight class, as did Coral Shores’ Vincent Biondoletti at 106 pounds, with Key West placing fifth overall as a team and Coral Shores coming in 11th.
“This was a round-robin, so it allowed guys to lose some matches but still come back and win some matches later on, but our goal was to get matches at this point of the season,” said Jimenez. “We have two or three, and then we have some guys that are on the bubble of being really good and then some younger guys we want to work to that level, so overall we looked better than we did at the same time last year. We have better strength in numbers, but there is still a ton of things we need to get better at, a lot of improvements to be made.”
Those top matsmen Jimenez was talking about include senior returning state qualifier River Cutnio-Lyda, who was slowed by an illness last week and fought through a sprained ankle he sustained on Friday to still take third in the highly contested 285-pound weight class.
“Heavyweight was probably the toughest weight class,” said Jimenez. “It had the most returning state qualifiers, and the guys who beat River to take first and second were both returning state qualifiers. So for him to come back and take third was good of him.”
Lewicki also had a pair of state qualifiers in his 195-pound weight class, but he was able to out-grapple all of them en route to a first-place finish, keeping his record unblemished through 12 matches this season.
“He dominated,” Jimenez said about Lewicki. “In the pool finals, he majored one of the returning state qualifiers from Columbus and in the finals he toyed with the kid from Port St. Lucie and ended up pinning him. He’s wrestling really well right now.”
The Conchs also had a good showing in the 138-pound weight class as Jason Flynn beat Clerf Alexandre in the third-place match.
“We didn’t have them the week before, but we expect them both to do well this year, we just have to figure out the weights,” said Jimenez.
Other placers for Key West were Connor McCoy, who took fifth in the 145-pound weight class although Jimenez noted, if not for a few mistakes, could have been in the finals; Vlad Piari, who was fifth at 170 pounds and the Conchs coach expressed is starting to gain confidence; Dost Bakhtiyorov, who was fifth at 132 pounds and Jimenez express he liked the way the junior was wrestling; and Josiah Sisco, who was wrestling up a weight class at 220 pounds and took fifth.
The coach was also please to see 220-pounder Jack Mattheessen and 120-pounder James Searcy, both freshman, garner their first career victories, as did Alfredo Corrles, who took seventh at 132.
“He’s a natural,” Jimenez said about Corrles.
Also on the mats for Coral Shores was Austin Tudor, who placed sixth at 182 pounds, joining Biondoletti on the podium after the Hurricanes senior won the 106-pound weight class.
After hosting the largest meet in his 11 seasons of coaching the Conchs, Jimenez, as typical, will give his wrestlers off the week of Christmas, before getting back to the mats the following week to prepare for the grind of the season, which includes the District 16-1A Dual, Somerset Slam, Regional 4-1A Dual and a meet at Cypress Bay, in the first two weeks after the break.
“That will be six weighs in two weeks” said Jimenez. “It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks there, but I like the way they are working. We just need to wrestle matches against tough opponents so they can grow and get better, so we will do the same thing we always do to fix those things, grind it out and get better. After Christmas break is really where we let our team build up.”