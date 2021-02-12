Five times now this season Key West High baseball coach Ralph Henriquez has had to change the schedule, with the most recent posting Coral Shores High as the preseason opponent during a home-and-away series on Friday at Founders Park in Islamorada and Saturday at Rex Weech Field in Key West. Henriquez’ message to his players during the 6:30 p.m. first pitches this weekend or, for that matter, any game they play this season: Enjoy the moment.
“We are just happy for these kids to get out there and play high school baseball and represent their school and community,” said Henriquez. “We’ve played travel ball, which has been very good for them physically and mentally, but it’s nice to be able to put that Conchs jersey on and play at home. It’s been a year since these kids have been able to do that and last year they only got seven games.”
During those seven games last season, the Conchs’ coach expressed that “We have such a strong tradition of competing and with the core of seniors we had coming together, and I felt it was all clicking, I thought we had a good nucleus to make a good run.” Now, entering this season, Henriquez noted the only thing he is reminiscing on from last year is the fact they were unable to play a full season, and wondering if they will be able to play a full season this year.
“What happened last year is over and done and they need to learn from their experiences,” said Henriquez. “So this year, with not knowing what’s going to happen, every time they have an opportunity to put a baseball uniform on and play a game, enjoy it and make the most of it and play as hard as you can, because it could be your last one. We went from having 25 home games and right now we have only 11 home games and 12 to 13 away, which is really uncanny for us as much as everybody loves coming to play here. But with COVID and travel restrictions, all those games got taken away.”
That is the primary reason the long-time Key West coach reached out to Coral Shores.
“Because of people not being able to travel, which we have to hope Miami doesn’t do because then we will be left out in the cold, we are going to have to play against Coral Shores a couple of times,” said Henriquez. “We haven’t played in some time, but they’ve had some pretty good pitchers come out of there the last few years.”
Initially ,Key West schedule to play Taravella, as they have the past three years, during the preseason.
“It’s a Broward school and they are not even allowed to have preseason games this week,” said Henriquez. “Also the athletic director and assistant baseball coach at Taravella caught COVID and passed away at 47 years old.”
The change in opponents does not change the game plan for the Conchs during the two-game set, as senior Michael Alfonso will start off Friday and pitch a few innings in order to prepare for the regular-season opener on Tuesday at Gulliver Prep, while on Saturday freshman southpaw Jacob Burnham will get the nod on the mound.
“He’s got good composure and a strong mound presence,” Henriquez said about Burnham. “He’s earned the opportunity to throw on Saturday night. Even though for the home opener we are throwing a freshman.”
After Alfonso and Burnham, Henriquez stated that Tom Besson, Jack Haggard, Billy Kight, Marlin Tachovich and Lucky Barroso will all be seeing work out of the bullpen.
“We have a few guys that have been throwing really well for us, and guys like Lucky who is getting back into form,” said Henriquez. “So we have about six guys that are going to be getting some work.”
While there will be several arms that get a chance on the mound, the position players will be in the lineup for a majority of the time, simply due to a lack of depth, especially with projected starting right fielder Jacob Burchfield out with an injury.
The game will be limited to just 300 fans and Henriquez noted any leftover tickets can be purchased at Key West High for $7 apiece, which is likely to be the case all season if all 11 of the now-planned home games are played. However, as the coach explained the schedule changing is likely not complete, yet.
“If our players don’t use up those that have been allotted to them, then they will go into a pool and go on sale at that point,” said Henriquez. “I know it’s going to be a scramble for tickets. Parents got the first shot on Monday and Tuesday and the tickets have been on sale at the school since Wednesday. After that they will go quickly at the gate.”