Senior midfielder Vicki Daley, second from left, was congratulated by teammates Nikki Tomita, Maria Chaney, Kathryn Smith and Maddie Kilduff after she scored to tie Orangewood Christian, 1-1, on Friday, Dec. 16, at The Back Yard.
Key West junior defender Maeve O’Hearn (No. 8) cleared the ball away from the Conchs goal against the Lady Rams.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Junior Grace Andrew was huge on defense for the Lady Conchs during their two-game stretch.
The Orangewood Christian goalie did not have a chance on the Conchs’ first goal by senior Vicki Daley (No 23) to tie the game at 1.
Seniors Ali Zurheide (No. 9) and Skylar Lanoue (No. 7) were tough on defense for the Lady Conchs.
Key West freshman Maddie Kilduff (No. 13) never slows down, whether scoring goals or playing defense.
Conchs’ Nikki Tomita (No. 18) ripped this through-ball to Vicki Daley for what would be Key West’s opening goal.
The Key West Lady High School girls soccer team hoped to end the week of tests with two wins out of two games and they passed both assessments.
After beating Somerset Silver Palms, 6-0, at home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Conchs followed up with a 4-2 win over Orangewood Christian on Friday, Dec. 16, also at The Back Yard.
“That was exactly the game we needed going into the break,” said a very confident coach Scott Paul. “It was fast and physical, and they made us work for that win.”
And just six minutes into the match, the Lady Rams capitalized on a defensive breakdown and netted a goal for a 1-0 lead.
It took the Conchs 12 minutes of play to even up things. Senior midfielder Nikki Tomita hit the pitch running and placed a perfect through-ball to fellow senior Vicki Daley, who finished off the pass with a left-footed shot to the back of the Orangewood net.
With the Rams on their heels, Tomita struck again with her play, this time from the ground, as she was able to pass the ball to the Conchs’ leading scorer, Kathryn Smith, who added to her goal tally for a 2-1 advantage at the water break.
Just a single minute later, the Rams were able to answer with a goal of their own to knot the game at two apiece, when the defense had another lapse and left a wide-open player in front of goal. Conchs keeper Teagan Lavin had no chance for a save.
Like the first half of play, there was a goal only six minutes into the second 40-minute period. Smith scored again, this time on a perfect pass from senior Rosie Detweiler, and placed it neatly under the keeper’s hands for a 3-2 lead.
At the 20:50 mark, the Conchs were able to put the game out of reach. Freshman Molly McKnight made a picture-perfect cross from the left side of the goal that Smith put it away on her back-door run to goal.
“That game was full of emotion, physical play, back-and-forth momentum and a tale of two halves,” said Paul. “We talked about our philosophy of ‘Expect to Win’ before the match and that is what it is all about, finding the will and a way to win any match.”
The Conchs, now 7-3 on the season, will go on a two-week break over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and return to action with a two-game date with the South Florida Heat on Jan. 6 and the next day will meet with perennial rival Gulliver Prep.