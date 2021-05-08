Quarantine issues kept the number of players down during the first week of spring practices for Key West High football team, but by the end of week two, the Conchs are looking at upward of 50 players at camp in preparation for the spring game on May 21 against Naples Gulf Coast.
“We have a good crop of eighth-graders who are coming up and I think they have a good chance to be pretty good,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes.
A majority of those eighth-graders are still a few years away from being starters for the Conchs, which leaves the coaching staff’s primary focus on identifying who’s next after the graduation of several key players. In fact, rising senior all-county players Jeremiah Osborne and Nathan Outon will not be available for the spring game, as both are dealing with injuries.
“We are trying to replace our offensive line, but won’t have two of our top guys there for the spring game,” said Hughes, noting four of five starters from last year’s offensive line graduated. “It’s going to be an opportunity for some of the other guys to step up and show what they’ve got and we have some guys who are stepping up.”
Topping that list is Jack Mulder at linebacker and offensive tackle, as well as Ralph Richie and Auggie Davila who the coach credited for making the most of their opportunity.
“We have a couple of other new guys who are coming out and look athletic but just need to learn the game,” said Hughes. “That’s the best thing about spring, you get time with those guys to whoop them into football shape.”
Another big position to fill in the offseason will be for the starting signal caller, following the graduation of Will Andrews, but it’s nothing new to Hughes as the Conchs have had a new starting quarter in each of the last three seasons. This year leading the pack are 2019 Player of the Year Preston Herce, last year’s backup quarterback Henry Audette and rising sophomore AJ Myra.
“Preston looks very good, Henry has some experience and AJ, I think, is somebody that has some potential there,” said Hughes. “We have a few others that are really working the quarterback spot, we just need to see who’s going to take that team lead. The next few weeks we will be able to get out there and evaluate before the spring game.”
Herce is back after opting out of the 2020 campaign following his 2019 sophomore season when he was named All-Monroe County Player of the Year as the Conchs fullback.
“I think there’s high expectations for him but it’s just nice having him back out there,” said Hughes. “He brings so much to the table athletic-wise, he can do a lot of different things. If we want him to, he can be our starting free safety or running back or maybe even the starting quarterback. He’s going to help the team with his athletic ability, leadership skills, and just football instincts.”
The coach is also interested in seeing the likes of rising seniors Ja’Khai Blake, Michael Cates and Cameron Watson who have all missed time due to playing other sports or quarantine during the spring.
“They are all guys we need to get the ball in their hands because they are extremely physical and good football players,” said the Conchs coach. “It’s their time to step up and be the guy carrying the ball.”
In fact, Hughes stated his biggest concern, as most years, is depth of the team.
“I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but if we stay healthy, we look pretty good,” said Hughes. “We just need to develop those second-line guys, so when the season drags along they can step in and help out.”
Hughes admitted he does not expect to make any final decision as to starters by the spring game, and instead likely going with a committee approach at each position, that way they can also build some potential depth.
“We are going to get everybody in there to see how they react to live action and how they play against a different color jersey or how they run assignments, which we are going to keep very simple,” said Hughes. “We are going to go in there with four or five plays and just let the kids play and see who steps up from there.”
Come Monday, Key West will have nine days of practice, of the 19, before hosting Naples Gulf Coast on Friday, May 21, for the spring game, at which point Hughes stated he is hoping to have a full roster of players to work into the contest.
“First two have been think of a mini camp, where we introduced drills and things we are going to do throughout the year,” said Hughes. “These last two we are going to have to focus on what to do in the game, which will be very vanilla as we see who can do what.”