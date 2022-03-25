It was a down-day for the Key West High School softball team on Saturday, March 19, against Pembroke Pines Charter.
The Lady Conchs’ defense committed five errors and they made several baserunning mistakes all of which resulted in their first loss of the season, a 10-8 defeat by the Jaguars at The Back Yard.
Key West fell to 9-1 on the season and dropped a spot in Class 4A rankings to No. 2.
All of that needs to be behind them with their next big test scheduled for Friday, March 25, at home against Keys Gate. The Knights are 3-1 with two wins over Florida Christian and a 21-6 victory against Marathon.
Conchs coach Jason Garcia will be without junior slugger Miesha Hernandez with a leg injury and senior Montunique Van Staden will be out of town.
One of the two sophomores, Chloe Gilday or Nevaeh Arnolds will get the start, according to Garcia.
Against the Jags, the offense put up enough runs to win the game, highlighted by a pair of home runs by seniors Marina Goins, Yahaira Williams also went yard and Bella Perez was 4-for-5.
“It’s two games in a row with our defense and what gets me, we work really hard on defense,” stated Garcia after the game. “It’s usually one of our strong points but the mental errors, they’re not slowing the game down by rushing throws, but they’ve got three wins now. They threw the ball well, and we hit the ball well. You put up eight runs, you’re going to win 90% of your games. We missed our spots on two home runs and the biggest spot we missed was on the change-up that was supposed to be away with our shift defense on, they slapped the ball down there to get their last two runs.”
The Jaguars took a 1-0 first-inning advantage on a wild pitch, which held until the bottom of three. Goins crushed her first of two home runs to put the Lady Conchs up 2-1.
Pines Charter added three runs in the fourth and one more in the top of the fifth, but the Conchs rallied for two more to get within a run at 5-4.
Things looked bleak in the sixth for the Conchs. The Jaguars went ahead, 8-4, but in the bottom of the inning, Williams hit a two-run shot and Goins followed up with her second two-run home run and all of a sudden, the game was tied at 8.
In the top of the seventh, Pines pushed across two more runs, as Key West failed to put any runs on the scoreboard in their last-ditch attempt on offense.
Senior Madison Gonzalez hit a two-run single, Goins added a single to the home runs and with base hits were Emily Bracher, Caroline Smith and Hernandez.
In the circle, Gilday yielded four runs on seven hits to include a home run with no walks over four innings. Arnold gave up the final six runs on four hits — one a homer.
“Maybe the team needed that a little so they can come back and work harder — get things situated so they can come back and play better ball than what we played today,” said Garcia. “We just didn’t play defense to Conchs standards and that’s what happens — you lose games like that.”