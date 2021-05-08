Seven members of the Key West High track and field team will be competing for a state medal on Saturday, May 8, at the University of North Florida and Conchs coach Dave Perkins believes “I think our chances look really good to bring back seven medals.”
“I think we have a shot to be in the top eight in each of those events, that’s what the goal is at least,” said Perkins.
While none are favored to claim a state title, Perkins stressed that personal or school records from each would certainly get them all on the medal stand. None more than the 4x400 team of Nikki Tomita, Julia Niles, Savannah Chadic and Isabella Walterson.
“They are going to chase that school record down and if they can get that school record they are going to put themselves in position to come back with a medal,” said Perkins. “I think they are pretty excited about their chances, but if I go down the line, they all have that chance to do something special like that.”
Marques Williamson is also looking to get a personal record in the javelin, with Perkins noting if he is able to accomplish that it will also land him on the podium.
“We have the possibility we can borrow a different javelin which will give us a little more distance and see how that goes,” said Perkins.
The same goes for Jazlyn Perloff, who is coming off winning a region title and is ranked in medal contention entering the event, as well as Kevon Mills in the high jump.
Chadic will also be entered in the 400-meter run and Perkins explained that if Chadic matches what she did in regionals, the coach is confident she will be in a good spot in the medal count.
“So we are looking forward to it,” said Perkins “These kids have worked hard and compared to last season when we didn’t get to finish, just the opportunity to compete with the best — I think they are excited about it either way. They are getting a little nervous but I think we will be good to go.”
The seven Conchs who made the trip to Jacksonville will had a “shake-out session” on Friday following the trip north, with the pole vault starting the action at 8 a.m. in tempatures expected to be at a high of 77 and low of 59.
“This is the earliest we’ve had to compete at a state meet, and while the weather may be good for running, getting ready for the field events is going to be taking some warming up,” said Perkins. “Potentially Jaz could be vaulting is 60 degree weather.”
No matter the outcome, with Niles being the only senior in competition, even if they do not medal, Perkins expressed it will be a god experience for everyone.
“This is just a preview for what we are going to come back and do next year, which will be an even bigger contingent with these seven plus another seven I hope,” said Perkins. “Fourteen would be a great group to take to a state meet, but I think this is just a preview of what’s to come with this junior and sophomore class.”