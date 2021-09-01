Three of the four touchdowns scored in Friday’s regular-season kickoff for the Key West High football team came in the first quarter of action at Palmetto Ridge. The Conchs nearly made it a fourth first-quarter score when the pass from Preston Herce was tipped by teammate Clerf Alexander before falling into the hands of a Bears defender for a touchback.
Neither team would score again until the fourth quarter, when Herce connected — this time with Cam Watson — for a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it a three-point difference. That would be as close as the Conchs came, as the Bears ran the clock out to hold onto the 16-13 victory.
“The turnover in the endzone was obviously a key play,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes, whose team trailed 16-6 at halftime. “Defensively we shut them out in the second half, which is fantastic, we just couldn’t put the ball in the endzone, and we had a few penalties that killed a few drives. We are not to the point where we can overcome those mistakes yet.”
The game started as a high-scoring affair, with Palmetto Ridge taking its first possession in for a score, followed by a touchdown run by Alexander from 6 yards out, part of his 39 yards on three carries in the game. After the Bears answered with another trip to paydirt, and a two-point conversion, the Conchs seemed to be ready to make it a high-scoring affair when Herce’s throw into the endzone was intercepted.
“It was a really good throw, as we can see from the different angles, he just didn’t come down with the catch,” said Hughes. “In a fluke, it landed in the other kids’ hands two yards behind him. The opportunity was there.”
Key West was able to make the offense click despite being down three offensive linemen, as Jack Mulder was forced to leave the game following the Conchs’ first possession and starting center Nathan Outon was also a game-time decision to sit out.
“We had three guys in there after that first series who were just trying to gel and mesh,” said Hughes. “For the most part, they did a good job but made a few mistakes here and there. We were already replacing four guys from the year before, so when we have three who are not potentially playing, we are already getting beat in the depth chart. So the next guy has to be ready to step up.”
Hughes noted he was pleased with freshman Jack Masterson, who stepped in to start at center on short notice.
“He got his first varsity start, against a team that went 9-1 last year and I thought he played well,” said Hughes. “We are digging deep in the depth chart and the next guy is going to get their chance, just like Jack did this past week. He’s now fighting to stay in that position, and we may have a few more openings to where those guys can earn the trust of their teammates.”
The makeshift line was able to come together enough to allow Herce to go for 79 yards on 14 rushes and complete one of his six passes. Jeremiah Osborne added 12 rushes for 45 yards and James Reynolds ran four times for 19 yards.
“We weren’t as crisp as we needed to be,” said Hughes. We made some plays and moved the ball, but the explosive plays weren’t there. We had some opportunities, but that will only get better as this plays more and meshes a little better.”
The Conchs coach also stressed that communication is key to the success of his squad, and they had a big failure on that front, which allowed the Bear’s 80-yard touchdown score.
“Defensively, we need to come up with a few more stops,” said Hughes. “If we don’t turn the ball over the way we did and are a little more disciplined, we have a different outcome. It’s certainly one we walked away from thinking we should have won that game.”
Hughes also noted that the focus this week in practice is on learning assignments, while also finding the energy inside the huddle.
“We have to show a little more life early on,” said Hughes. “I don’t know if it was a long bus ride, and we had bus issues where we had to change to a new one in Tavernier, but we still have to learn how to deal with that adversity when things aren’t going the way we want them to, we have to adapt and learn who to overcome those. It’s a good lesson to learn, and now they have that in their toolbox.”