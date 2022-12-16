Conchs at Bear Down Duals

The Key West High wrestling celebrates after finishing in third place at the Bear Down Duals with a going 4-1 at Mater Lakes. The Conchs host the Key West Invitationals this weeknd

 Photo provided

Experience against quality opponents is truly the focus for the Key West High wrestling team at this point of the season, which the Conchs are hoping to be exposed to as they take to the mats in front of a home crowd on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, during the Key West Invitational at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.

“The top end of the tournament is going to have some tough teams,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez, pointing to the likes of defending duals state champion Palmetto Ridge that will be in attendance, along with the return of Cypress Bay to the tournament. “Palmetto has some hammer coming back, Cypress Bay is once again a Top 5 team in the state and then there will also be Columbus, which has a really good program. There will be other teams who are looking to build but still have good wrestlers at certain weights, so it should be a good mix.”

