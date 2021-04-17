With just two weekends left in the regular season, Key West High senior catcher Daniel Varela is stressing to his teammates, especially those younger players, that in order to make a deep postseason run they must be focusing on “doing the little things better.”
“It doesn’t take much to make those little adjustments, it takes really wanting it and I feel we really want it as a team,” said Varela. “We just need to execute.”
Only problem has been for the Conchs that the regular-season schedule has not been forgiving for the vastly inexperience Key West squad and things do not get any easier before the district tournament begins as the final four games of the year included a rematch against Gulliver on Friday, April 16, then three straight home contests — the longest home stand of the year — on Saturday, April 17, at 7:30 versus Westminster Christian — who along with the Conchs have a state-best 11 state championships in baseball — and a two-game set next Friday and Saturday hosting Keys Gate.
It will be a particularly difficult transition this week for the Conchs, going from the small confines of the Raider’s home diamond on Friday to the massive gaps of Rex Weech Field a night later against the Warriors.
“We don’t want to think home runs only,” Varela said about playing at Gulliver, who beat the Conchs in extra innings during the teams’ first meeting of the season. “We want to execute the little things, especially with the playoffs coming up. We need to be able to lay down the bunts or hit the ball the other way so we are moving guys over. Really, we have to be trying to focus on the little things.”
Make no mistake, the Conchs have not forgotten about the season-opening loss to the Raiders or the rivalry between the schools, according to Varela, who added he is hoping that playing this weekend against a pair of long-time foes will help hype his squad for the remainder of the season.
“We always want to have a good game against Gulliver, I remember coming here watching my brothers play against Gulliver, it was always a good game, and so is Westminster,” said Varela. “We’ve had a rough schedule with away games, traveling three to four hours on a bus, it’s been rough but you have to stay motivated.”
In fact, Varela noted one of his major concentrations this year has been on keeping the team’s energy level upbeat.
“Once you tune out, that’s when the ball finds you; I’ve been trying to keep the guys focused and most importantly keep the nerves down,” said Varela. “I know they are good and they can play, so I want them to go out there and stay focused.”
Varela, who has taken to that role as the team’s starting catcher, has also been producing for the Conchs at the plate as he is second on the team with a .286 batting average and 18 hits, as well as four doubles, while he also has one of the team’s two home runs and is third on the squad with 18 RBI.
“This has been a special year for me as the starting catcher, it’s definitely been a full career for me,” said the senior, who spent last season in a backup role. “I feel like I’ve done as much as I can with the opportunities I’ve been given.”
It’s the opportunity he’s been waiting for since he first heard his father tell him, “pressure either crushes pipes or makes diamonds.”
“I‘m always trying to be a diamond and not a crushed pipe,” said Varela, who will be working in the battery on Saturday with Conchs ace Michael Alfonso. “My dad taught my brothers and they taught me, so there’s not much on a baseball field that may surprise me as much as a freshman or some of these younger guys on the team this year.”
With four games left, Varela said he feels that there’s still ample time to correct the little mistakes in order to be better prepared for whatever is thrown their way in the playoffs in two weeks.
“All the seniors feel it and even though they have had a rough season, we have been breaking it down throughout the season and a lot of the guys are a lot more confident at this point of the season,” said Varela. “Really at this point we are focused on making a postseason run and putting the regular season behind us. Districts are coming up and we want to win that and be ready for that run.”