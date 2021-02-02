A night after scoring a season-high 71 points, the Key West High girls basketball team struggled to pull away from Monroe County rival Marathon High as the Lady Conchs led the entire way, outside of an early two-point lead by the Lady ’Fins, but it would not be until a fourth-quarter run that the visitors went in front by double-digits during a 45-30 final on Friday at the Kathrine S. Gradick Gymnasium in the Middle Keys.
“There’s no doubt we were tired,” said Key West coach Shonta McLeod. “We didn’t get back on Thursday until really late and then the girls had to go back to school the next day only to drive back to Marathon after that. It was a stressful pair of days and I’m glad we pulled it off, but now we have to get ready for the postseason.”
In front by six, 8-2, after a slow-paced first quarter, Key West would go ahead by as much as nine in the second quarter, but eight of Elena Eubanks’ 10 points in the game kept the Dolphins within reach at halftime, trialing 21-14.
The Lady ’Fins would keep things exciting in the third, led by Molly Prince, who scored four points and grabbed three rebounds, as part of her double-double 10-piont, 11 rebound performance, while Abrianna Marshall netted two and grabbed two of her six points and six rebounds to make it a 28-24 difference at the end of three.
With fellow starting guard Mohina Rohkmonova in foul trouble, McRae stepped up to seal the victory for the Lady Conchs dropping in a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for 11 points to bring her game total to 23. She would be the only Conch in double figures as Olivia Gibson, Jenkavia Harper and Miesha Hernandez all contributed four points. Hernandez added nine rebounds and Harper had six.
“The win got us back on track but there’s still some stuff we have to work on before Tuesday,” said McLeod.
Key West finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the District 16-4A standings and will open the postseason against Keys Gate, which is the team that eliminated the Conchs a seson ago. This year the Knights are 0-7 after most of the team transferred.
“Even though they have a different team, I explained to the girls it doesn’t matter what you see on Max Preps, you have to come ready to play,” said McLeod. “At any point any team can beat any team and we don’t know what they look like because we haven’t played them this season, so we have to be ready for anything.”
A win will set up Key West with a matchup against Gulliver Prep in the semifinals, a team the Conchs beat in the preseason. Coral Shores is the No. 1 seed and could potentially meet Key West in the district championship game.
“We look forward to playing Gulliver again,” said McLeod. “Hopefully we can do it again and make the district finals all-Keys teams final.”