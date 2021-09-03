Initially, it was Miami Norland scheduled to take on the Key West High football team during Week 2 of the season; they would be replaced by Rockledge, who too would cancel on the Conchs, leaving coach Johnny Hughes to scramble for an opponent.
Enter little-known Centennial High, in Port St. Lucie, who too was looking for an opponent, so Key West decided to make the trip.
“It was a last-minute replacement, but if you look throughout the state now, there’s about 12 to 15 different games that have been canceled, so we are very fortunate to get the game in,” said Hughes. “That’s a sign of the times nowadays, I guess.”
But taking on the game meant Key West would have to lose a home game and go on a second-straight long road trip to open the regular season.
“We are of the attitude: we want to play,” said Hughes. “You never know when something might happen these days, so you want to get as many games in as possible, whenever you can and however you can get them. Our administration has been great working with us on all these travels and our kids, from last year they still have a taste in their mouth about what could happen, having so many games canceled, so they don’t care who it is, they just want to play.”
That means taking on a Centennial squad who the Conchs know little about, but a team coming off a similar one-score loss to Sebring, 17-13, in the season kickoff. Key West lost its season opener by a field goal, 16-13, at Palmetto Ridge.
“They are disappointed and know at the end of the day we should have won that game,” Hughes said about the loss to the Bears. “We just didn’t play our best ball and weren’t sharp, but when you have that many first-year guys, it shows. So that’s our job as a staff to keep getting them ready.”
Those first-year players include 2019 All-Monroe County Player of the Year Preston Herce, who is transitioning from running back to quarterback in the Conchs’ triple-option offense this season.
“We can see it’s developing, but it’s never easy, especially for a first-time quarterback starting in the offense,” Hughes said about Herce. “The offensive line is now grasping their assignments and, now, it’s just a matter of timing with the new guys. But the season is here, so we have to make the best of it.”
Key West was also without the services of three offensive linemen for a majority, if now all, of last week’s game, most of whom will be a game-time decision against the Eagles, while Conchs senior linebacker and running back Marques Williamson is out. Replacing Williamson on the defensive side of the ball will be Jarvis Moore, while on offense it will be a combination of Alex Rodriguez, AJ Mira or even potentially starting wideout Michael Cates getting the handoffs.
“We just want to keep rotating to keep everybody fresh and get our playmakers the ball,” said Hughes. “Our depth was getting a little shaky, so guys were stepping up and getting their first taste of varsity football. I think in the long run that will pay off and they liked the little taste they got.”
Hughes also explained that when Key West has the ball, the offense treats every defense the same.
“We try to prepare for the most common fronts we see, so we will rep those in practice, and the more experience they get, the easier it will come to them,” said Hughes.
On defense, which is where the Conchs are most likely to study the opponent’s film, Hughes is expecting Centennial to come out in a spread attack.
“They are going to do what 90% of others teams do and go two to three wide, while running the ball inside in hopes it opens the short passing game,” said Hughes.
After having to scramble for a preseason game as well as an opponent for this week, the Conchs will undoubtedly have next week off, as it was the team’s scheduled bye week.
“I’m not so upset about the bye week being Week 3, because we have some guys who are definitely out this week,” said Hughes. “We just have a rash of sprains and one of those things that happens. The football gods are making their mark and not making this easy for us.”