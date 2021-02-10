In order to get the most out of the longest road trip of the season for the Key West High wrestling team, which annually is to Clay High in Jacksonville, this year coach Chaz Jimenez booked an extra quad meet the Thursday before at SLAM Academy.
After going unbeaten against district rivals Westminster, SLAM and Edison, before heading north where five Conchs placed and the team finished fourth of out 17 squads, Jimenez expressed he felt it was a good trip to gain a lot of confidence.
“We had some good wins, some surprises and wish we would have wrestled better in some ways,” said Jimenez. “Overall it was a good experience.”
The confidence-building began on Thursday when Key West avenged its 39-37 District 16 Duals loss with a 60-21 victory against Westminster, as the Warriors were only able to win four matches.
“We wrestled them [the first time] when the team was really, really young and we had some holes then,” said Jimenez. “This time they were missing wrestler, due to COVID.”
Key West followed with a 66-12 against SLAM — a team the Conchs had not faced this season, thus the reason Jimenez took his team to the meet — and closed out with a 72-6 victory against Miami Edison.
“I told them we needed to make a statement and show them it still goes through us to win the district,” said Jimenez. “We still made some mistakes, but overall they looked so much better.
“Hopefully this gave our guys confidence,” the coach continued. “It was a good experience and they are definitely wrestling better and showing some improvement.”
While facing SLAM was important, even more crucial, according to the coach, was making the annual trip to Clay.
“It’s good on multiple levels, because when it gets deeper in the state tournament it shows how we approach a match against a certain kid and second, it’s good for our psyche,” said Jimenez. “When I made the decision to go up there 10 years ago, it was because we hadn’t see the 1A kids from North Florida. For some reason we don’t come out firing against a kid we’ve never wrestled before. We know we are going to see some of those guys deeper in the state tournament and we will grow from what we learned.”
The Conchs’ coach further noted that it was extra beneficial for the likes of Max Ryan, whose 220-pound weight class pitted him against the No. 3 1A wrestler in the state from Clay, the No. 5 1A matsmen in the state from Bolles, and No. 3 in 2A from Fletcher, along with Ryan, who is the No. 5-ranked wrestler in 1A.
“With those four guys, it’s a really tough bracket,” said Jimenez, noting the Conchs senior sprained an MCL earlier in the week. “We didn’t know if Max was going to wrestle, but he ended up pinning everyone on the first day and the second day beat the kid from Clay, 9-2. I was happy to see what because it’s someone we might see later in the [FHSAA] tournament. So I thought that was a big confidence-bulider.
Ryan would reach the finals of his weight class, in which he lost to his Bolles opponent.
“I felt Max is a better wrestler than him, but he just fought from his back too much in that match and the kid ended up pinning him,” said Jimenez. “It’s hard to compare wrestlers, but the Clay kid has beaten the one from Bolles, as they are in the same region, but it’s just the way it happens sometimes.”
Also taking second in the 195-pound weight class was Zack Lewicki, losing the first-place match 5-2 to one of the top-ranked wrestlers in 3A.
“He’s just continuing to grow and get better,” said Jimenez. “He wrestled some high-ranked kids and I’m really happy with his growth.”
Will Andrews reached the semifinals unscathed before losing to the eventual 182-pound champ, but battled back to the third-place match, which he lost 4-2.
“Will probably wrestled the best meet of his career,” said Jimenez. “He’s starting to keep himself out of bad positions and didn’t have to dig his way out of a hole. His overall improvement has been remarkable.”
While Ryan, Lewicki and Andrews have been top contenders for the Conchs, the surprises came in the form of Dost Bakhtiyorov, who snuck his way into the medal rounds of the 126-pound weight class, according to the coach, to reach the fifth-place match, which he lost, and backup heavyweight Auggie Berlanga, who eliminated teammate and starter River Cutting-Lyda.
“It’s amazing where [Dost] came from two months ago,” said Jimenez. “We’re all real exited about him placing, and Auggie. We always say about who had the better tournament come the postseason and they proved it.”
Along with Cutino-Lyda, Jimenez explained he felt Herlandy Leon also had an opportunity to place but made some mistakes that cannot happen in the postseason, which begin with the District 16-1A Finals on Feb. 21. Key West has won 11 straight district crowns.
“River was good enough to win that tournament,” said Jimenez. “We talked about loss opportunities and we can’t let that happen because the real season starts in two weeks.”
In order to prepare for the postseason push, Jimenez noted he is focused on increasing the team’s confidence and building our stamina.
“We want to be at that next level of shape, so that’s why we go down to shorter practices so that way we are not retiring them out,” said Jimenez. “Then we need to start executing and focus individually on what we want to accomplish and what they have done that has been successful. It’s the same things we’ve always done and this time of the year is about situational wrestling and how to manage a match. We really start to hammer on that stuff.”
Key West will close out the regular season this coming weekend when it travels to Lemon Bay.
“We are trying everything to stay safe, too, because if they have to be quarantined then they are out for the season,” said Jimenez. “It’s not that if they are sick, but if they do, because of contact tracing, we are taking extra precautions. It’s a scary idea and prospect that I’ve tried not to dwell on it, but its been in the back of my head.”