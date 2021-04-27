After a season of trials and tribulations that included a seven-game losing skid of which four were by two runs of fewer, and 15 losses on the year, of which nine the Conchs had the go-ahead or game-winning run in scoring position, the Key West High baseball team closed out the regular season on a four-game win streak, in which they outscore opponents 20-7, including earning their first home sweep of the season by defeating Keys Gate 7-2 on Friday and 5-0 on Saturday at Rex Weech Field.
Despite gaining momentum at the right time of the season, Key West must quickly put the entire regular season behind them as Tuesday, April 27, begins the postseason push starting with a matchup against District 16-4A tournament host Miami Spring at 3:30 p.m.
Strictly looking at the numbers, the Conchs and Golden Hawks enter the game with losing records; however, Key West upended Westminster Christian just two weeks ago, 3-2, the same Warriors team who pounded the Hawks 13-6 on Feb. 23. Key West also defeated Keys Gate all three times the squads met this season by a combined 16-3, while Miami Spring held on to a 6-4 win just two weeks ago.
In the most recent meetings against Keys Gate during the final regular-season series, Key West collected 12 runs on 16 total hits, five by Landon Lowe who led the way Friday with a 4-for-4 performance, while the Conchs pitching held the Knights to just two runs on Friday as the trio of Lucky Barroso, Tom Besson and Felix Ong combined for a shutout on Saturday afternoon.
Barroso tossed the first four scoreless frames allowing four hits and only one walk to go along with four strikeouts, while Besson followed with two shutout innings in which only one baserunner reached via a hit, and Ong closed out the seventh with a walk, hit batter and two strikeouts.
While the Key West pitching was dominate, Keys Gate struggled to open the second game of the series, as the Conchs needed only four hits to score five runs, as well as, six free passes and three sacrifices, in their first three at-bats. Those hits were doubles by Trevor Zuelch and Michael Alfonso in the second, singles by Jaden Burchfield and Nate Barroso in the third, while a wild pitch allowed a run to score in the first.
In the series opener, Key West took the early lead on an RBI single by Gabe Williams in the second and then broke the game open with four runs in the third. In that at-bat, Key West received singles from Lowe, Kai Smith, and Preston Herce, good for two runs, as well as a double by Barroso, to drive in the second two runs of the frame.
Lowe added to the lead in the fourth with a two-run home run over the left-field fence, driving in Smith who singled earlier in the at-bat. Herce also had a multihit game.
That was more than enough offense for freshman Jacob Burnham, who in relief allowed two runs on six hits in four innings of work, striking out five and not walking any. Billy Kight allowed just one base runner on a walk in the seventh to close out the win for Michael Alfonso who received the start but went only two innings in order to be ready to pitch in the district semifinals against Miami Springs.
A win against Miami Spring not only advances Key West to the district finals, which will be played on Friday on the Golden Hawks’ home diamond no matter the teams in contention, but also a berth in the FHSAA state tournament, which was the Conchs’ goal through all the trials and tribulations this season.